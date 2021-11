LITTLE ROCK, AR — The COVID-19 pandemic stopped many things, but housing was not one of them. "Looking on a national level, Arkansas is pretty well positioned with affordability. We've got a lot of folks from out of state looking at Arkansas as an option to invest in, and the residents here are finding prices compared to big markets like Austin and Dallas, a lot more affordable," said Robert Klein, President and Co-founder of The Property Group.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO