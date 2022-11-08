Sebring High School boys’ basketball preview
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring welcomes back four starters that includes a trio of seniors (Caden Shepherd, Scott Boston, Kade Leasure and a junior (Dustin Black).
Shepherd averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while leading the team in three-point shooting with an 28.2% percentage. Boston put together an 8.5 scoring average and 3.1 boards while dishing out 2.5 assists per contest. Leasure led the team in scoring (10.9) and rebounding (4.8). As a sophomore, Black scored 7.1 points and 3.7 caroms.
The Trojans will also look to seniors Javi Cundiff and Cayden Whitlach along with junior Joey Seals to contribute this season.
“We’re hoping to continue to get better each practice and games,” stated coach Lee Knepp. “We want out seniors to [display] leadership. We have to continue to compete and play for each other. Kade, Scott and Caden all put in extra time to improve their game and have [demonstrated] good work ethic.”
The Trojans will open the season at Crestview on Friday, November 25.
Sebring Trojans
Fast Facts
Head Coach : Lee Knepp
2021-22 Record: 5-18 (0-14), 8th place in MVAC Scarlet
2021-22 Post-Season Finish : Lost to Lake Center Christian (71-29) in Sectional Semifinal
L ast 5-Year s: 47-70 (40.2%)
2021-22 Team Stats
Scoring Offense : 38.0
Scoring Defense: 52.8
Rebounding : 20.6
Free Throw Percentage : 52.5%
Three-Point Percentage : 24.3%
2021-22 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Kade Leasure, 10.9
Rebounding: Kade Leasure, 4.8
Assists: Noah Frederick, 2.3
Steals : Kade Leasure, 2.3
Free Throw Percentage : Dustin Black, 73.2%
Three-Point Percentag e: Caden Shepherd, 28.2%
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 25 – at Crestview
Dec. 2 – at Maplewood
Dec. 3 – at Southington
Dec. 6 – Hartville Christian
Dec. 9 – Kingsway Christian
Dec. 13 – Springfield
Dec. 16 – at Jackson-Milton
Dec. 20 – at Waterloo
Dec. 27 – St. John
Jan. 3 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 6 – at Lowellville
Jan. 7 – Lordstown
Jan. 10 – McDonald
Jan. 13 – Western Reserve
Jan. 17 – Leetonia
Jan. 20 – at Springfield
Jan. 21 – East Canton
Jan. 24 – Jackson-Milton
Jan. 27 – Waterloo
Jan. 31 – at Mineral Ridge
Feb. 3 – Lowellville
Feb. 7 – at McDonald
Feb. 10 – at Western Reserve
