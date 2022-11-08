Sebring High School boys’ basketball preview

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring welcomes back four starters that includes a trio of seniors (Caden Shepherd, Scott Boston, Kade Leasure and a junior (Dustin Black).

Shepherd averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while leading the team in three-point shooting with an 28.2% percentage. Boston put together an 8.5 scoring average and 3.1 boards while dishing out 2.5 assists per contest. Leasure led the team in scoring (10.9) and rebounding (4.8). As a sophomore, Black scored 7.1 points and 3.7 caroms.

The Trojans will also look to seniors Javi Cundiff and Cayden Whitlach along with junior Joey Seals to contribute this season.

“We’re hoping to continue to get better each practice and games,” stated coach Lee Knepp. “We want out seniors to [display] leadership. We have to continue to compete and play for each other. Kade, Scott and Caden all put in extra time to improve their game and have [demonstrated] good work ethic.”

The Trojans will open the season at Crestview on Friday, November 25.

Sebring Trojans

Fast Facts

Head Coach : Lee Knepp

2021-22 Record: 5-18 (0-14), 8th place in MVAC Scarlet

2021-22 Post-Season Finish : Lost to Lake Center Christian (71-29) in Sectional Semifinal

L ast 5-Year s: 47-70 (40.2%)

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense : 38.0

Scoring Defense: 52.8

Rebounding : 20.6

Free Throw Percentage : 52.5%

Three-Point Percentage : 24.3%

2021-22 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Kade Leasure, 10.9

Rebounding: Kade Leasure, 4.8

Assists: Noah Frederick, 2.3

Steals : Kade Leasure, 2.3

Free Throw Percentage : Dustin Black, 73.2%

Three-Point Percentag e: Caden Shepherd, 28.2%

2022-23 Schedule

Nov. 25 – at Crestview

Dec. 2 – at Maplewood

Dec. 3 – at Southington

Dec. 6 – Hartville Christian

Dec. 9 – Kingsway Christian

Dec. 13 – Springfield

Dec. 16 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 20 – at Waterloo

Dec. 27 – St. John

Jan. 3 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 6 – at Lowellville

Jan. 7 – Lordstown

Jan. 10 – McDonald

Jan. 13 – Western Reserve

Jan. 17 – Leetonia

Jan. 20 – at Springfield

Jan. 21 – East Canton

Jan. 24 – Jackson-Milton

Jan. 27 – Waterloo

Jan. 31 – at Mineral Ridge

Feb. 3 – Lowellville

Feb. 7 – at McDonald

Feb. 10 – at Western Reserve

