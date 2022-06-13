ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Eat Chili in Austin

Cover picture for the articleThat is the question. At least, when it comes to Texas chili it is. Regardless of your feelings on legume-inclusion, let's be honest: there's nothing quite like the smell of chili simmering in a heated pot. The slow-cooked beef (or whatever meat you fancy), the garlic, the onions, the cheese, and...

Hippie Hollow

"Hey, Do512! What's (Blank)?!" Do512 Explains is our editorial series in which we spell out what the deal is with certain longtime Austin traditions. Whether you're a newbie who moved here last week or a longtime resident who just never got around to experiencing whatever thing we're talking about, Do512 Explains will make things clear to you in a tidy summary.
Thrillist

9 Essential Soul Food Specialists in Austin

The term “soul food” didn’t come about until the 1960s, but Black Southern cuisine has been filling stomachs and warming hearts since long before that. While it is generally agreed that not all Southern food is soul food, all soul food is Southern. But, sadly, for us in Austin, we’ve been losing a lot of the longtime stalwarts of Black comfort food. In the time we started putting together this list, two of our old-time favorites, Sassy's Vegetarian Soul FOOD and Country Boyz Fixins (still offering catering) had to shutter their Austin doors. So, with Emancipation Day right around the corner, we especially want to highlight some of our favorite spots that serve world-class sweet potato biscuits, peach cobblers, skillet cornbread, collard greens, and more.
The Infatuation

Little Deli & Pizzeria

Located in the vintage Crestview shopping center, Little Deli invites you to take a trip back to a simpler time. Their sandwich menu is large and full of things like muffulettas, variations of Italian subs, and numerous old school deli classics. And the pizzas are not only some of the best in town, but actually feel like they could compete with NYC-quality pies. Ask some of the regulars what their favorites are and you’ll get ten different answers.
Eater

Michelin-Rated Albi’s Sibling Cafe Is Coming to Georgetown

After impressing Navy Yard with its za’atar-dusted pastries for the past two years, Levantine cafe Yellow will add an additional outpost across town this fall. Chef-owner Michael Rafidi, a former Eater D.C. Chef of the Year, announced plans on Wednesday, June 15, to bring his all-day cafe to Georgetown (1524 Wisconsin Avenue NW).
CultureMap Austin

Austin chefs sweep 2022 James Beard Awards with 3 big wins

A select group of Texas chefs, a bartender, and a food writer are sporting shiny new medals this week. They are the winners of this year’s James Beard Awards. Between a media awards ceremony held in Chicago on Saturday, June 11 and the restaurant and chef awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, five Texans, three haling from Austin, won awards. They are:
do512.com

Avery Ranch Golf Club

Avery Ranch is Hill Country Golf at its finest! Conveniently located in northwest Austin, in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, former Jack Nicklaus designer, Andy Raugust, blended a spectacular up-scale golf course with natural limestone caverns, knobby live-oak trees, rolling hills, and meandering streams and lakes to create a golf experience that is unparalleled in the Austin area.
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Center Point

Swimming holes and burgers a short scenic drive away. Two swimming holes and an island-themed burger joint make Center Point a road-trip-worthy, two-hour scenic drive from Austin. Center Point is tucked in between Kerrville and Comfort, not too far, but a world away. The Guadalupe River runs through it, giving...
Community Impact Austin

42,000-square-foot Exaco distribution facility in Pflugerville to be complete by July at earliest

Austin-based lawn and garden wholesale distribution company Exaco Trading Co. will be up and running by the end of July at the earliest, according to Andrew Cook, vice president of sales and marketing. The company broke ground on the 42,000-square-foot facility at 16001 Impact Way, Pflugerville, in May 2021. The new location, which is moving from its 28,000-square-foot facility at 10203 B Metropolitan Drive, Austin, was planned for completion by the end of 2021. Cook said supply chain issues involving steel for the structure as well as other delays have slowed completion of the project. When finished, the facility will also feature a 7,000-square-foot showroom for customers. 877-760-8500. www.exaco.com.
mycurlyadventures.com

Sleep in a Cabin on a Cliff in the TX Hill Country at the Retreat on the Hill

Situated on the tallest hilltop in the area, the Retreat on the Hill offers a luxury glamping experience with incredible views of the TX Hill Country. The Glampominium, as it’s referred to, features several unique suites that are as Instagram-worthy as they are luxurious, including a cabin on a cliff! Furnished with all the usual accommodations, such as air conditioning, private bathrooms, and Wi-Fi, the suites also include lavish amenities and unparalleled views of Lake LBJ and Lake Marble Falls. Austin TX is also conveniently located just an hour away, whether you want to stop on your way in, on your way home, or at some point during your stay at this unbelievable cabin on a cliff, there are so many things to do!
do512.com

Wonderspaces

Based in California, Wonderspaces launched in 2016 to bridge gaps between artists and audiences. With each show, Wonderspaces creates a place where people can connect with art and with each other. Its mission is to create a shared understanding through shared experiences. The company operates permanent shows in Austin, Scottsdale, and Philadelphia. Austin is the brand’s latest destination, and the company plans expansion to more cities in 2021 and beyond.
Community Impact Austin

Taco Casa's first Austin-area location now open in Hutto

Taco Casa's new location at 330 Ed Schmidt Blvd., Hutto, opened June 14. The restaurant is Taco Casa's first in the Austin metro area. The Fort Worth-based Tex-Mex chain specializes in light Mexican fare including tacos, burritos, nachos and tostadas. Taco Casa broke ground on the location in December but faced several delays during the construction process. 817-851-4906. https://tacocasatexas.com.
Refinery29

A Week In Austin, TX, On A $77,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: an e-commerce marketer who makes $77,000 per year and spends some of her...
CultureMap Austin

Former Texas Longhorn launches luxury shopping destination in South Austin

University of Texas at Austin alum and former Longhorn football player Kenny Vaccaro is launching a new fashion boutique on South Congress. Celebrating its grand opening between 10 am and 8 pm on Saturday, June 18, Konnect features a variety of designer collections and is located inside Vaccaro’s social performance club, The Kollective, right off of Music Lane on South Congress Avenue.
Axios Austin

3 private pools to rent in Austin starting at $20 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply's website.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Pool with waterfall and spaHawaii meets Texas at this getaway with tropical landscaping and grotto seating.Location: Westlake.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $15 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 12. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis with infinity poolEnjoy sweeping Hill Country views from this pad with a waterfall grotto and plenty of space to hang out.Location: Lake Travis.Cost: $100–$200 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $20 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply3. Garden SpringsTake a dip in this private plunge pool, featuring colorful lounge seating and good Wi-Fi for those who want to "work from pool."Location: East Austin.Cost: $20 per hour for up to five guests.Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
