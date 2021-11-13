CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Reese, Yeaney help No. 22 Arizona hold off No. 6 Louisville

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 21 points, Bendu Yeaney scored Arizona’s last five points of overtime, and the 22nd-ranked Wildcats outlasted No. 6 Louisville 61-59 on Friday at the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational.

Yeaney, who finished with 12 points, put Arizona ahead midway through overtime with her only 3-pointer of the game. After Louisville tied it with a free throw, Yeaney sank a jumper with 1:45 left and neither team scored again.

Yeaney was 5 for 17 from the field but made the two biggest buckets of the game.

“I kept saying on the bench that one of these is going to fall and when it falls, it’s going to be a good one,” Yeaney said. “I’m more confident in my shot this year than I was in past years. Any time I’m open, I’m going to let it fly.”

Reese, an All-Pac-12 player the past two seasons, scored eight points in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats had to withstand a feverish rally by Louisville.

“We knew it was going to be a test and a battle on a neutral site in a great environment,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “I’m glad we came out on top because it was not easy at all.”

Hailey Van Lith led the Cardinals with 19 points, and her two free throws with 13 seconds to play tied it at 54-54. Yeaney’s attempt at a game-winning jumper was short and a last-second tip-in rimmed out for the Wildcats.

The fourth quarter featured six lead changes and nine ties.

“I thought they defended well,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “We had some open looks that did not go in. Some crucial shots — in a game like this, you gotta knock them down.”

Both teams struggled from the floor before heating up in the final period. Louisville finished the game shooting 28.6% from the field while Arizona shot 36.7%.

Arizona led by as many as seven in the second quarter and held a 25-22 advantage at halftime.

Van Lith scored under the basket early in the fourth quarter to give Louisville its first lead since the end of the first quarter. She scored eight points in the final period.

BIG PICTURE

Barnes said this season’s Wildcats are better defensively than the 2020-21 squad that lost the national title game 54-53 to Stanford. The Wildcats forced 17 Louisville turnovers on Friday.

Louisville dropped its season opener for the first time since it lost 75-71 to California on Nov. 15, 2015.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Both teams were efficient from the free-throw line. Arizona was 12 of 14, while Louisville finished 25 of 30, including an 11-for-12 effort from Van Lith.

SHE SAID IT

Barnes: “I’m always optimistic. Everybody always doubts Arizona. I feel like the PAC 12 and Arizona — I don’t know if it’s just me — but they always doubt what we do. I think we’re pretty good and we earned some respect today, which is good. But I don’t mind being the underdog. It’s kind of fun.”

Louisville: Hosts Bellarmine on Tuesday.

Arizona: Hosts Texas Southern on Monday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hot-shooting Arizona runs over North Dakota State 97-45

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Christian Koloko had 16 points to lead five in double figures as Arizona routed North Dakota State 97-45 on Tuesday night. Arizona (3-0) has won two in a row by more than 50 points for the first time since the 1920-21 season. The last time the Wildcats had two 50-point wins in a season was 1997-98.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
California State
Local
Arizona Basketball
State
Arizona State
City
Mammoth, AZ
Local
Arizona College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adia Barnes
Person
Jeff Walz
The Associated Press

Gabbert, Miami (Ohio) beat Bowling Green 34-7

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert passed for 227 yards and two long touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) defeated Bowling Green 34-7 on Tuesday night. The RedHawks (6-5) improved to 5-2 atop the East Division of the Mid-American Conference, keeping the pressure on Kent State, which is 4-2 and plays at Akron on Saturday. Miami and Kent State meet on Nov. 27 with a spot in the MAC title game at stake.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona hosts Columbus after Hayton’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (8-5-0, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-13-1, eighth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +132, Blue Jackets -161; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Barrett Hayton scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 3-2 victory against the Blues. The...
NHL
The Associated Press

Detroit faces Vegas for non-conference matchup

Detroit Red Wings (8-8-2, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (9-7-0, fifth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -149, Red Wings +124; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Vegas and Detroit will play in an out-of-conference matchup. The Golden Knights are 5-4-0 on their home ice. Vegas...
NHL
The Associated Press

Morant and George clash in Memphis-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (9-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-7, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and Paul George meet when Memphis squares off against Los Angeles. Morant ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game and George ranks third in the league averaging 27.0 points per game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#When It Falls#Ap#Cardinals
The Associated Press

Bogdanovic scores 27 to lead Jazz to 120-85 rout of 76ers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 27, including five 3-pointers, to power the Utah Jazz to a 120-85 rout of the depleted Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. Jordan Clarkson had 20 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 15 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. “Everything starts with...
NBA
The Associated Press

Surprising teams on wrong side of Week 10 blowouts

It was another blowout-filled weekend in the NFL, only this time several of teams on the losing end came from teams near the top of the standings. For the second time in four weeks, six games were decided by at least 21 points, the first time that has happened twice in a season since 2009 and just the fifth time ever.
NFL
The Associated Press

Hayton’s two goals help Coyotes to a rare road win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Arizona center Barrett Hayton waited patiently for a breakout performance. It finally came Tuesday. He scored twice and Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves as the Arizona Coyotes downed the St. Louis Blues 3-2. “It felt unreal,” Hayton said. “I love to score. I wanted to produce...
NHL
The Associated Press

Florida takes on New Jersey, looks for 9th straight home win

New Jersey Devils (7-4-3, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Florida Panthers (11-2-3, first in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -192, Devils +155; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts New Jersey aiming to extend its eight-game home winning streak. The Panthers are 9-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Florida ranks...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
The Associated Press

Calgary takes on Buffalo for non-conference battle

Calgary Flames (8-3-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-6-2, sixth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +145, Flames -174; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Calgary square off in a non-conference matchup. The Sabres are 5-2-1 on their home ice. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern...
NHL
The Associated Press

Stars visit the Wild after Robertson’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (6-6-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-5-0, second in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -153, Stars +125; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Minnesota Wild after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-2 victory over the Red Wings. The Wild are...
NHL
The Associated Press

One grand night: Zegras OT goal gives Ducks 1,000th victory

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — For a franchise that came into the league owned by the Walt Disney Company, everything magically went according to script for the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday night. On a night when team captain Ryan Getzlaf reached 1,000 points, Trevor Zegras’ overtime goal helped the Ducks extend their...
NHL
The Associated Press

Curry and Warriors rout Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry had 37 points, easily winning matchup of the NBA’s top two scorers when Kevin Durant had his worst night of the season, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday. Durant came in leading the league with 29.6 points per...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

652K+
Followers
348K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy