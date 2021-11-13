WVU issues Campus Warning after report of arson at Mountainlair

Mountainlair WVU - WPXI

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University Police issued a Campus Warning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, after officers received a report of an arson on campus earlier in the afternoon.

The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a fire shortly after 4 p.m. that appears to have been set near an upstairs doorway in the Mountainlair. The fire caused damage to a bench and the surrounding flooring.

Students and employees are encouraged to be vigilant.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, 26505.

Information may be shared anonymously.

WVU is committed to providing a safe campus for the protection of the University community.