CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, PA

WVU issues Campus Warning after report of arson at Mountainlair

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcWez_0cvGnayJ00
Mountainlair WVU - WPXI

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University Police issued a Campus Warning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, after officers received a report of an arson on campus earlier in the afternoon.

The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a fire shortly after 4 p.m. that appears to have been set near an upstairs doorway in the Mountainlair. The fire caused damage to a bench and the surrounding flooring.

Students and employees are encouraged to be vigilant.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, 26505.

Information may be shared anonymously.

WVU is committed to providing a safe campus for the protection of the University community.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Teen arrested for deadly shooting of McKees Rocks student

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Allegheny County Police said a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a McKees Rocks high school student. According to investigators, Tavarius Lee is the person believed to be responsible for gunning down 18-year-old Hasson Shackelford on Nov. 8. Police said they were called to the 700 block of Camp Street for the reported shooting. They found Shackelford’s body as they arrived at the scene.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Morgantown, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Morgantown, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Homicide detectives investigating McKeesport stabbing

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times in McKeesport Tuesday evening. County police said just before 5 p.m., County 911 was notified of a stabbing incident inside a home in the 3100 block of Garbett Street. Officers found a 39-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Driver in fatal Hampton Township crash in 2020 pleads guilty

PITTSBURGH — Madisyn O’Connor, the 24-year-old Butler native charged in a fatal accident on Route 8 in Hampton Township last February, plead guilty today. O’Connor pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, driving under the influence, and failure to drive on the right side of the road, according to the district attorney’s office.
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wind-stoked wildfire causes death in Wyoming, evacuations

CODY, Wyo. — (AP) — Wildfires pushed by strong winds forced the evacuation of homes in Montana, Wyoming and Colorado and led to a death in Wyoming, officials said Tuesday. Downed power lines caused a fire near the northern Wyoming community of Clark on Monday night that burned at least two homes and seven outbuildings, said Jerry Parker, the Park County Fire District administrator. Wind gusts topped 100 mph (161 kph) in the area Monday night.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Wvu#Campus Warning
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woodland Hills School District to launch gun buyback program

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — The Woodland Hills School District announced that it has received financial support from an anonymous corporate donor to launch a gun buyback program to help stem the tide of gun violence in area communities. The district will partner with State Senator Jay Costa (D-Forest Hills), the Rankin...
RANKIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
78K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy