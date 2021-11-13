CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why ‘The Last Waltz’ Was ‘One of the Great Moments in Rock’

By Matt Wardlaw, Allison Rapp
 4 days ago
The Band said goodbye to their days as a performing outfit in a big way on Thanksgiving 1976 with The Last Waltz, a mega-concert event at Bill Graham's Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. Thanks to a guest list of performers including Eric Clapton, Neil Young and Van Morrison, the show would...

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

