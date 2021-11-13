CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Clemons carries Campbell over Hartford 68-67

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Clemons had 12 points to lead five...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc11.com

No. 9 Duke, down early, holds off Campbell for 67-56 win

DURHAM, N.C. -- - Four Blue Devils scored in double figures as No. 9 Duke held off Campbell 67-56 on Saturday night. Paolo Banchero led Duke (3-0) with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, a steal and a block. Ricky Clemons and Cedric Henderson Jr. each scored 18 points...
DURHAM, NC
Newsday

Jackson Campbell carries Northport to win over West Islip

It was everything Campbell on Saturday afternoon in Northport. Whether it was fullback Jackson Campbell breaking off a spectacular 57-yard touchdown run. Or wide receiver Aidan Campbell making a clutch third-down catch in the final drive to seal the win. Or head coach Pat Campbell, Aidan's dad, calling the right play at the right time. It was the perfect mix of Campbell as Northport rolled to a 23-14 win over West Islip, the defending champion, in a Suffolk Division II quarterfinal playoff game before 1,200 fans in East Northport.
NORTHPORT, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Fidler scores 15 to carry Omaha over Hastings College 67-57

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bellevue West grad Frankie Fidler registered 15 points as Omaha got past the NAIA’s Hastings College 67-57 on Tuesday night. Marco Smith had 10 points for the Mavericks (1-0). Kyle Luedtke added 10 points. Darrius Hughes had nine points and eight rebounds. Dashawn Walker had 15...
OMAHA, NE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Clemons' scoop-and-score seals Texas A&M's win over Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Micheal Clemons scored the game’s only touchdown on a 24-yard fumble return early in the fourth quarter, and No. 13 Texas A&M beat No. 12 Auburn 20-3 on Saturday. Clemons’ scoop-and-score came after defensive tackle Jayden Peevy poked the ball away from scrambling Auburn quarterback...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
bigeastcoastbias.com

Havoc in Milwaukee: Marquette stuns 10th-ranked Illinois

The Marquette Golden Eagles stunned the 10th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini Monday night. The Golden Eagles started the Gavitt Games off right for the Big East, as they triumphed over the Illini by the score of 67-66, giving the program one of their biggest wins in recent memory. It was a...
ILLINOIS STATE
hartfordhawks.com

Men's Hoops Drops Heartbreaker to Campbell in 68-67 Decision

DURHAM, N.C. — The Hartford men's basketball team dropped a heartbreaker in the opening game of the Duke Veterans Day Weekend Showcase on Friday, as it came up short to Campbell, 68-67. Graduate student Hunter Marks scored a game-high 18 points for the Hawks, who had the ball but could not capitalize with 14.1 seconds remaining.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campbell#Ap#Hawks
chatsports.com

Duke Pushes Past Campbell 67-56

We’ll admit it. We looked at the schedule and saw Campbell and just assumed Duke would win. Well Duke did win but they had to earn it because the Camels came to play. Any thought that Campbell would roll over went away quickly as the Camels came out shooting like Miles College did against Kentucky in exhibition season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Loyola Chicago to join Atlantic 10, leave Missouri Valley

CHICAGO (AP) — Loyola Chicago has accepted an invitation to join the Atlantic 10 Conference and is leaving the Missouri Valley Conference. The move announced Tuesday by the school and leagues takes effect on July 1. Adding Loyola as the conference’s 15th member gives the Atlantic 10 a foothold in Chicago and a boost in men’s basketball. The Ramblers advanced to the Final Four in 2018 and reached the Sweet 16 last season. They are 2-0 under Drew Valentine, who was promoted to head coach after Porter Moser left for Oklahoma. Loyola moved from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley in 2013, after Creighton left for the Big East.
CHICAGO, IL
WNCT

ECU volleyball team drops 3-1 decision at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – East Carolina closed out its weekend of American Athletic Conference play with a 3-1 (19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 23-25) setback at Tulane. The Pirates (9-16, 5-11 AAC) hit .192 in the contest while the Green Wave (16-12, 9-7 AAC) finished at .214 with 60 kills on 182 attempts. Tulane also won the defensive […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wcn247.com

Ivy-Curry scores 27 to carry UTSA over Denver 78-64

SAN ANTONIO — Jordan Ivy-Curry had a career-high 27 points as UTSA beat Denver 78-64. Jacob Germany had 17 points for UTSA (2-2). Dhieu Deing added 11 points. Jordan Johnson had 19 points for the Pioneers (2-2). KJ Hunt added 14 points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wcn247.com

Northwestern turns back New Orleans with strong finish

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Pete Nance scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Ty Berry added 17 points, and Northwestern broke away late in the second half to defeat New Orleans 83-67. The game was tied 35-all at halftime before New Orleans opened the second half with a 9-2 run. Northwestern regained the lead at 51-50 on a pair of free throws by Julian Roper near the 10-minute mark. One tie and six lead changes later, Berry and Robbie Beran made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, giving Northwestern a 66-59 lead at 5:36. Later, Beran, Berry and Boo Buie buried 3-pointers for a 78-65 lead with just under three minutes remaining.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Orlando Sentinel

Brandon Mahan’s clutch baskets lead UCF to victory over Jacksonville

Fifth-year senior Brandon Mahan hit back-to-back 3s in the closing minutes to lift UCF to a 63-54 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday night at Addition Financial Arena. Mahan (9 points) hit his first 3 from the top of the key with 2:51 remaining to give UCF a 56-54 lead. The Knights forced a shot clock violation on the Dolphins’ next possession and Mahan drilled another 3 from the corner to make ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wcn247.com

Butler leads 5 in double figures, UC Irvine routs La Verne

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — JC Butler had 18 points to lead five UC Irvine players in double figures as the Anteaters romped past La Verne 100-41. Justin Hohn added 12 points for the Anteaters. Collin Welp chipped in 11, Emmanuel Tshimanga scored 10 and Bent Leuchten had 10. Isaiah Knox led the Leopards with eight points.
IRVINE, CA
wcn247.com

Ellis, sloppy No. 14 Alabama get past South Alabama 73-68

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Keon Ellis scored 18 points, Jahvon Quinerly made a go-ahead layup with under three minutes to go and No. 14 Alabama got past South Alabama 73-68. The Crimson Tide trailed 34-31 at the break after committing 14 turnovers. Alabama improved to 3-0. Charles Manning Jr. had 23 points for Jaguars, who are 1-2. Manning hit a 3 that made it 62-all with 3:09 remaining. Quinerly’s basket put Alabama ahead for good.
ALABAMA STATE
wcn247.com

Notre Dame has 3 with double-doubles, beats High Point 70-61

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat High Point 70-61. Atkinson, a Yale transfer, was 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. Dane Goodwin added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Nate Laszewski had 10 points and 16 rebounds for Notre Dame (2-0). Cormac Ryan had 10 points. The Fighting Irish, which trailed 33-32 at halftime, opened the second half on a 25-12 run for a 57-45 lead with about eight minutes to play. John-Michael Wright and Jaden House scored 17 points apiece for High Point (1-2).
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy