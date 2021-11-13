Winter driving tips to keep in mind

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) have put out some helpful tips to help New Yorkers winterize their vehicles and prepare for icy and snow-covered roads. “A few simple practices like driving slow, making sure your lights are clear and not covered with ice or snow, having ample windshield washer fluid, for example, will help ensure your safety and the safety of others on the roads.” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair. The agencies also reminded motorists that they can install snow tires on their vehicles as state law allows the use of snow tires from October 16 through April 30.

TRAFFIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO