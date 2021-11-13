Citrus Heights approves revitalization plans for Sunrise Mall

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights City Council has unanimously approved plans to revitalize the Sunrise Mall.

The Sunrise Tomorrow Specific Plan is set to downsize more than 1 million square feet of retail space and add 2,220 residential units, 960,000 square feet of office space and 480 hotel rooms to the site.

The plan is set to be completed in phases, “likely starting with converting the surplus parking,” according to the city’s website.

In a Facebook post , the city thanked mall owners, community members and elected officials for bringing the project to life.

“We know our community wants to see the site brought back to its former glory, and the adoption of our Specific Plan is a huge step in that process,” said interim city manager Chris Boyd. “Unlocking the 100-acre mall property for future mixed-use development, as opposed to keeping the site all retail, means mall owners now have the opportunity to densify, diversify, and breathe new life into the heart of our City.”

