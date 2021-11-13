CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Erik Brannstrom: May have broken hand

 4 days ago

The Senators believe that Brannstrom suffered a broken hand, Darren Dreger of TSN reports. The team is still running...

NBC Sports

WATCH: Chara drops gloves with Pat Maroon to renew epic rivalry

Death, taxes and Zdeno Chara fighting Pat Maroon. Chara's New York Islanders faced Maroon's Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and it took all of four seconds for the two very large hockey players to drop the gloves. Here's video of the fight, which the 44-year-old Chara won by getting...
NHL
chatsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Hand Ottawa Senators Their 4th Straight Loss

It was the return we had all been waiting years for: Freddy Claesson back in Ottawa. The Tampa Bay Lightning were coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, and the Ottawa Senators were trying to snap a 3-game losing streak. Despite our old pal Brian Elliott starting instead of Andrei Vasilevskiy, it was still the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions they were facing.
NHL
WCVB

Patrice Bergeron breaks tie as Bruins hold off short-handed Senators

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the Boston Bruins held on to beat the short-handed Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night. Brad Marchand and Derek Forbort also scored for the Bruins, who survived a sloppy start against a team that has been depleted recently by COVID-19.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Pinto, Batherson return Saturday for short-handed Senators

The Ottawa Senators had a busy day of roster movement, including some welcome news on Saturday with the announcement centre Shane Pinto and forward Drake Batherson are expected to dress against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pinto was activated from IR. Earlier on Saturday, the Senators removed defenceman Nikita Zaitsev from the...
NHL
NESN

Charlie McAvoy Feels Bad About Bulldozing Nick Foligno While Scoring

When Charlie McAvoy scored in the second period of Sunday’s Boston Bruins-Montreal Canadiens game, he was charging through the center of the offensive zone like a heat-seeking missile. Unfortunately for Bruins teammate Nick Foligno, he had to be the one to stop him. It was McAvoy’s goal at 8:27 in...
NHL
CBS Boston

Shawn Thornton Knows Tuukka Rask’s Future Plans … But He Won’t Share Them

BOSTON (CBS) — Shawn Thornton and Tuukka Rask are good friends, dating back to their time as full-time teammates from 2009-14. So with Thornton making the media rounds on Tuesday for his new book — which has a foreword written by Rask — it was inevitable that a question about the goaltender’s future was asked. It ended up happening twice. First, Thornton was interviewed by Toucher & Rich on 98.5 The Sports Hub and was asked if he had an update on Rask’s plans. “Well I talked to him yesterday, so I’m gonna stay out of that one,” Thornton said. “I don’t...
NHL
wingsnation.com

WATCH: Larkin scores from absurd angle for OT winner in Montreal and 300th NHL point

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin recorded his 300th National Hockey League point with the game-winning goal over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. With the game tied 2-2, Larkin and Detroit linemate Lucas Raymond broke into the Canadiens’ offensive zone on a 2-on-1 rush in the overtime period. Raymond...
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Logan Stanley: Posts assist in win

Stanley recorded an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers. After recording just one assist in his first 11 games this year, Stanley has collected four helpers in the last four contests. The 23-year-old blueliner has added 14 shots on net, 40 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. He's still more likely to be a physical presence on the third pairing, but he's showing he can chip in on offense too.
CBS Sports

Wild's Jonas Brodin: Puts up helper

Brodin produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks. Brodin ended a three-game point drought with the secondary helper on Joel Eriksson Ek's second-period tally. Through 15 contests, Brodin has two goals, five assists, 32 shots on net and 21 blocked shots. The Swedish blueliner continues to play in a top-four role, and he contributes enough on offense to carry fantasy value in deeper formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Filip Chytil: Hits crossbar in return

Chytil (upper body) had two shots and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens. Chytil looked explosive in his return from a three-game absence. He used a burst of speed to create a one-on-one situation with goalie Cayden Primeau and got Primeau to go down by pulling the puck across the crease, but Chytil couldn't quite get the finish right and hit the crossbar with his shot. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old center's return was a welcome sight for a Rangers team that's off to a 10-3-3 start despite a lack of secondary scoring.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Julien Gauthier: Gets monkey off back

Gauthier scored his first goal of the season and totaled four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens. Gauthier stripped the puck from a Montreal player in front of the Canadiens net and lifted a backhand past goaltender Cayden Primeau. The referee had his arm up for a penalty on the play that took down Gauthier, so it was the hockey equivalent of an "and one" for the 24-year-old Quebec native, who got a much-deserved goal after seeing several chances go unrewarded in recent games. Despite his bottom-six role, Gauthier has consistently looked dangerous in limited playing time, so he's likely earned a spot in the lineup for the foreseeable future.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Logs power-play assist

Galchenyuk recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues. Galchenyuk earned the secondary helper on Kyle Capobianco's first-period tally. The assist was Galchenyuk's first point of the year in his third game. The 27-year-old missed nearly a month with an upper-body injury. He'll likely play in a middle-six role most of the time, though the Coyotes have more or less made most of their forward lines interchangeable this season.
NHL

