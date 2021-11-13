Senators' Erik Brannstrom: May have broken hand

BOSTON (CBS) — Shawn Thornton and Tuukka Rask are good friends, dating back to their time as full-time teammates from 2009-14. So with Thornton making the media rounds on Tuesday for his new book — which has a foreword written by Rask — it was inevitable that a question about the goaltender’s future was asked. It ended up happening twice. First, Thornton was interviewed by Toucher & Rich on 98.5 The Sports Hub and was asked if he had an update on Rask’s plans. “Well I talked to him yesterday, so I’m gonna stay out of that one,” Thornton said. “I don’t...

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO