Senators' Erik Brannstrom: May have broken hand

Gauthier scored his first goal of the season and totaled four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens. Gauthier stripped the puck from a Montreal player in front of the Canadiens net and lifted a backhand past goaltender Cayden Primeau. The referee had his arm up for a penalty on the play that took down Gauthier, so it was the hockey equivalent of an "and one" for the 24-year-old Quebec native, who got a much-deserved goal after seeing several chances go unrewarded in recent games. Despite his bottom-six role, Gauthier has consistently looked dangerous in limited playing time, so he's likely earned a spot in the lineup for the foreseeable future.
