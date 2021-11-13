CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Family holds vigil for Opelousas man missing for over a month

 4 days ago
Family members of a missing Opelousas man continue to ask for help in finding their loved one, who has now been missing for more than a month.

Wilfred Kennerson III 's car was found in Bastrop on October 5th. His family says he was traveling through the town on his way back to Opelousas. According to a police report, his car was found abandoned and his home was ransacked.

Loved ones gathered on North Market Street starting at 4:30 for a candlelight vigil. They say they're working hard to bring Kennerson home.

"He's a lovable man. He's the only brother I have, my mother's only son, a father," his sister said. "He doesn't do anything to hurt anyone. Why would someone do this to him? We don't know, we're still asking questions. I'm working very hard with Bastrop ... and I will not stop until my brother comes home."

Kennerson's family is also offering a $10,000 reward for information about his disappearance.

If you have any information, you can contact the Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office, which is offering an up to $2,000 reward, at 318-281-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH(2274). St. Landry Crime Stoppers can be reached on their St. Landry Crime Stoppers website or by calling 337-948-TIPS (8477).

