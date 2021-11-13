CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

By Nicholas Cothrel
 4 days ago
Rams coach Sean McVay said this week that center Brian Allen suffered an elbow injury in last week's game against there Titans, putting his game status for Monday night against the 49ers in jeopardy.

As for newly acquired pass rush Von Miller, McVay said they're still hopeful that he could presumably play but they'll know more as the week progresses.

Here's how the Rams and 49ers stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report before the Week 10 matchup inside Levi's Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

  • C Brian Allen (elbow)

Limited participant (LP)

  • OLB Von Miller (ankle)
  • CB Darious Williams (ankle)

Full participant (FP)

  • RB Buddy Howell (ankle)
  • OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
  • OLB Terrell Lewis (rest)

49ers Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

  • RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)
  • DL Maurice Hurst (calf)
  • CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle)
  • WR Mohammed Sanu (WR)
  • S Travon Wilson (foot)
  • DL Arik Armstead (neck)
  • T Tom Compton (personal matter)

Limited participant (LP)

  • DB Jimmie Ward (quad)
  • TE George Kittle (calf)
  • RB Elijah Mitchell (rib)
  • CB Emmanuel Moseley (neck)
  • CB Josh Norman (rib)
  • DE Arden Key (oblique)

Full participant (FP)

  • C Alex Mack (rest)
  • T Trent Williams (rest)

  Matthew Stafford Weighs in on the Rams Adding Odell Beckham Jr.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest.

RamDigest

Rams DC Raheem Morris Delivers Optimism for LB Ernest Jones' Expanded Role

Following the departure of inside linebacker Kenny Young, the Los Angeles Rams are turning the page, relying on their youth to fill the void. While Young was a quality player for the Rams over the past three seasons, financial decisions prompted the team to trade him. As a result, the depth of the Rams' linebacker core will be tested with a major opportunity ahead for rookie linebacker Ernest Jones to step up and prove his worth.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams' Aaron Donald Encouraged by the Growth of His Counterpart, Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Rams had a big media day on Thursday where coordinators and players got to speak with reporters about practice, the road ahead, or even their teammates. Aaron Donald had the chance to touch on Sebastian Joseph-Day, who's played alongside him on the defensive line for three seasons now. Joseph-Day, who's largely known for his run-stopping efforts, has anchored the middle of the defensive line in each of the Rams' first seven games thus far. He currently holds possession of 38 total tackles (23 solo) with three sacks and is a key component of the Rams' defense.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams & DeSean Jackson Agree to Seek Trade Ahead of Deadline

The Nov. 2 trade deadline continues to inch closer and while the Rams have already made one move trading linebacker Kenny Young to the Denver Broncos, they may be involved in yet another move. As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, wide receiver DeSean Jackson and the Rams have...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Expect CB Darious Williams to Return in Week 9 vs. Titans

The Los Angeles Rams have used a rotation of cornerbacks ever since Darious Williams suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. After being sidelined for three consecutive weeks, the Rams have activated Williams off injured reserve and coach Sean McVay sounded encouraged on Wednesday that Williams will likely play this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams to Acquire Star Pass Rusher Von Miller From Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams are pushing all their chips in the middle of the table as they're trading for star pass-rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2022 second and third-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move comes a week after the Rams...
NFL
RamDigest

Aqib Talib Reacts to the Rams Acquiring LB Von Miller

Following the Los Angeles Rams' recent acquisition to add linebacker Von Miller, his former teammate Aqib Talib immediately reacted to the news. "You line Von Miller on one end, Leonard Floyd on another end and AD (Aaron Donald) in the middle – in my opinion, that becomes the best pass rush in the NFL," Talib said via the Volume Network.
NFL
