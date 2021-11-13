Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

Rams coach Sean McVay said this week that center Brian Allen suffered an elbow injury in last week's game against there Titans, putting his game status for Monday night against the 49ers in jeopardy.

As for newly acquired pass rush Von Miller, McVay said they're still hopeful that he could presumably play but they'll know more as the week progresses.

Here's how the Rams and 49ers stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report before the Week 10 matchup inside Levi's Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

C Brian Allen (elbow)

Limited participant (LP)

OLB Von Miller (ankle)

CB Darious Williams (ankle)

Full participant (FP)

RB Buddy Howell (ankle)

OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)

OLB Terrell Lewis (rest)

49ers Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle)

WR Mohammed Sanu (WR)

S Travon Wilson (foot)

DL Arik Armstead (neck)

T Tom Compton (personal matter)

Limited participant (LP)

DB Jimmie Ward (quad)

TE George Kittle (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (neck)

CB Josh Norman (rib)

DE Arden Key (oblique)

Full participant (FP)

C Alex Mack (rest)

T Trent Williams (rest)

