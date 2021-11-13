ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Suspect indicted on 9 counts in kidnapping, killing of Atlanta bartender

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
DeMarcus Brinkley Investigators released a new mugshot Tuesday of DeMarcus Brinkley after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail around 3:45 p.m. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA — A man suspected of shooting and killing an Atlanta bartender in August has been indicted on nine counts including charges of malice murder, kidnapping and attempted rape.

Mariam Abdulrab, 27, was found shot to death on Aug. 13 on Lakewood Ave. Hours earlier, her boyfriend, Jeremy Antoine, reported that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint outside his home in Chosewood Park.

Neighbors had reported seeing her being forced into a car in front the home on Burroughs Street around 5 a.m. She had just gotten to the home after working her shift at the Revery VR bar in Midtown.

Antoine said he watched a man in a security shirt hold Abdulrab at gunpoint from his window.

Her body was found four hours later.

DeMarcus Brinkley was arrested after a car chase and crash in Griffin.

It’s unclear if Abdulrab knew Brinkley, although her boyfriend indicated on social media that she did not.

Brinkley’s nine-count indictment was obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He faces three counts of malice murder, one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, attempted rape, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brinkley had served seven years in prison on child molestation charges and had been released less than a year before Abdulrab’s murder.

