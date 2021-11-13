CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Lebanon, PA

Parents And Students Line Up At Mt. Lebanon High School To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

By Bryant Reed
 4 days ago

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Health leaders are trying to kick start getting children vaccinated in waves.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Mt. Lebanon School District is no stranger to vaccine clinics. But on Friday at the high school, it was the kids’ turn.

The vaccine for kids is only about one-third of the amount adults get. And even though everybody is impacted differently, both kids and parents said they are not afraid of any side effects.

School district leaders said getting kids vaccinated is important so they can stay in school and don’t have to go through the troubles of learning from home.

“It’s very important to us that we have as many people in our buildings and our classrooms to be vaccinated because this is what’s going to allow us to keep everyone safe and ensure a continuity of education for our children,” said Marybeth Irvin, the assistant superintendent of Elementary Education for the Mt. Lebanon School District.

Some of the kids who got vaccinated said the shot wasn’t bad, only a pinch. And with this, they are confident life is getting back to normal.

