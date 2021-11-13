CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Odds and Ends: Clemson Faces Doable Task as Huge Favorite Against UConn

By Brad Senkiw
AllClemson
AllClemson
 4 days ago

Back in Week 2, Clemson's offense was heartbroken and, well, broken in general after it put up just a field goal against Georgia the previous week.

The Tigers responded with their highest scoring output of the season against FCS foe South Carolina State, recording 49 points. They also held the visiting Bulldogs to just a field goal. And that was with playing a ton of players, something head coach Dabo Swinney always does when presented the opportunity.

Clemson (6-3), however, didn't quite cover the 51-point spread, even though it was close. Since then, the Tigers have lost two more games and struggled in several others, but they head in Saturday's noon game at Memorial Stadium against UConn with some offensive confidence and back-to-back wins against the spread.

Does that mean they're safe to trust as a 41-point favorite? Some folks will say no way considering how bad the Clemson offense has been this season. It ranks 112th nationally in yards per game and 121st in offensive Expected Points Added, a key football metric that measures how well a team performs per down.

But there's a huge, glaring variable that can't be overlooked: the visiting team is worse...way worse. UConn ranks 126th nationally in total offense and 128th in offensive EPA. The 1-8 Huskies have been shut out twice already this season, and they rank 119th in points allowed per game.

The Huskies, who are 4-5 against the spread, haven't played a game since Oct. 22. That's a 22-day layoff between live-action. They'll either be very well rested or look like it's opening week.

5 Clemson Storylines for Wake Forest Week

There's a lot on the line and lot to take in before Clemson's noon home game against conference-unbeaten Wake Forest on Saturday.

Hunter Renfrow hit pay dirt for the second week in a row. This time on a short touchdown reception against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sunday Night Notebook: Dabo Swinney Updates Status of WR Justyn Ross

Dabo Swinney met with the media on Sunday night and updated his Clemson team's health as the Tigers get set to face Wake Forest on Saturday in Death Valley.

Clemson's top-tier defense, which is giving up 16.2 points per game, could very well keep UConn off the scoreboard completely. Even if the Tigers do allow points, it won't be many, so the Clemson offense has to get into the 40s, just like they did against S.C. State.

This is a comparable situation, which is why Clemson is favored by so many points, and backing the Tigers even with a huge spread is worth consideration. UConn has nothing to play for this season. The Tigers want to capitalize on the momentum the offense created scoring 30 points in back-to-back contests.

The caveat is the bench. When does Swinney go to it and how long does starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who's dealing with a knee sprain, play if the game gets out of hand early?

Betting picks

Clemson

Total: Over 51.5

Best bet (4-5): Falling below .500 is no fun whatsoever, especially since we had built some momentum a couple of weeks ago. The Tigers fell behind by too many points in the first half against Louisville and just couldn't catch up in the first 30 minutes, to the -2.5 play lost. This week, let's go with over 29.5 points in the first half, which can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook. Clemson will come out looking to put the game away early and UConn's rust will show in this one.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

Related
AllClemson

Swinney Looking Forward to 'Seeing' Wake Forest

Clemson will conclude both its 2021 home slate and its 2021 regular season conference slate on Saturday when the Tigers host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Nov. 20. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium for Senior Day is scheduled for noon ET. While head coach Dabo Swinney likes to state that,...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney: When Clemson Finally Uses Transfer Portal, It'll be 'One of Greatest Days'

College football's system where players can get a one-time, free transfer without any penalty is sweeping the nation. Well, most of the nation. It hasn't hit home yet for Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney, who's been reluctant to use the college game's "free agent" pool to add to his roster. However, Swinney knows it's inevitable that one day, he will use the NCAA transfer portal.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

'The End is Near' for Wily Veteran James Skalski

Veteran linebacker James Skalski opens up about the emotions surrounding his final home game at Clemson, as the Tigers get set to host Wake Forest in a key ACC matchup on Saturday. Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: “I have to be better”. Trevor Lawrence says he has to improve after a couple...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson WR Justyn Ross Out

The Clemson Tigers have been hit hard by the injury bug, and the numbers continue to mount with each passing week, and Saturday's 44-7 win over UConn was no different. Justyn Ross, Xavier Thomas, Tre Williams, Taisun Phommachanh and James Skalski all left the game nursing injuries. Ross spent the second half on the sideline in a walking boot, dealing the Tigers another major blow to a wide receiver room already short on bodies.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: “I have to be better”

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-7 on the season after a 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Trevor Lawrence and the offense had a chance to go win the game and a forced fumble ended that chance. Despite the loss, the Jaguars came back and had a chance to win....
NFL
AllClemson

Tiger Offense Needs to Get Over 'Bumps in the Road'

The Clemson Tigers understand that points are needed to win football games. In fact, the saying that, "defense wins championships" is true, but only if you score more points than the opponent. The Tigers' offense has sputtered and stalled throughout the 2021 season. But if they are going to emerge...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
AllClemson

Clemson Gets Big Nights From Hunter Tyson, PJ Hall as Tigers Cruise by Bryant

Clemson scored the first six points of the game and never really looked back, cruising by Bryant 93-70 on Monday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. The Bulldogs tried to hang tough for parts of the first half, and at one point took a 30-28 lead with just under seven minutes left in the half, but the Tigers would go on a 24-10 run and take a 52-40 lead into the break.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Favorite Over Wake Forest in Crucial ACC Showdown

Despite three losses and an outside shot at an ACC Atlantic Division title, Clemson is still getting respect in the betting world. The Tigers open as a 3.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, when conference-unbeaten Wake Forest comes to Memorial Stadium on Saturday at noon for the biggest ACC game of the year. If the Demon Deacons win, they wrap up the division crown and book a trip to Charlotte.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

5 Clemson Storylines for Wake Forest Week

Clemson can stay alive in the Atlantic Division race. Wake Forest can clinch the division title. That's what is on the line this week when these two teams meet at Memorial Stadium for a noon ACC showdown. The Tigers improved to 7-3 overall with a non-conference win over UConn last Saturday while Wake Forest downed NC State to go to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in ACC play.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#South Carolina State#American Football#Tigers#Fcs#Clemson Storylines#The Kansas City Chiefs#Wr
AllClemson

What We Learned From Clemson's Win Over UConn with Wake Forest Looming

There isn't much to truly gleam from Clemson's 44-7 victory over a lowly UConn team that fell to 1-9 on the season. The Tigers, who after ten games stand 7-3, are what we thought they were before and after Saturday's Military Appreciation Game at Memorial Stadium. So this weekly summation of Clemson's latest game will be geared a little more forward-thinking than analyzing the past.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Game Thread: Clemson vs. UConn

Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester as we post live updates from the Tigers game on the 100% free All Clemson Forum. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today and join the discussion today!
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
AllClemson

Halftime Analysis: Clemson-UConn

The Clemson Tigers fell behind 7-0 to the UConn Huskies after the opening kickoff was returned 99 yards for a touchdown. However, the Tigers responded with 30 unanswered points to take a 30-7 lead at halftime. Here are our quick thoughts on the opening 30 minutes of play:. Uiagalelei doesn't...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Ups and Downs: Tigers Tame Huskies 44-7

CLEMSON- It wasn't exactly pretty, but Clemson did what it was supposed to do on Saturday, knocking off overmatched UConn 44-7 on Military Appreciation Day in Death Valley. Passing Game: While it was far from perfect, the Tigers threw for 347 yards in the win. DJ Uiagalelei accounted for 241 of those yards, playing well into the third quarter, despite having a slight limp during pregame warmups. Taisun Phommachanh came in and had a beautiful back-shoulder throw that went for 33 yards and freshman walk-on Billy Wiles finished off the day by throwing his first career touchdown pass, a 25-yarder to fellow freshman Jake Briningstool.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Swinney Addresses Injuries Following Clemson's 44-7 Win

The Clemson Tigers piled up injuries almost as fast as they piled up points in Saturday's 44-7 win over the UConn Huskies. Prior to the game, it was announced the Tigers would be without right guard Will Putnam, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and backup safety Jayln Phillips, but the Tigers also lost wide receiver Justyn Ross, linebacker Sergio Allen, defensive end Xavier Thomas, linebacker James Skalski and backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh during the 60 minutes of action.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
818
Followers
901
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy