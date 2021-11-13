Odds and Ends: Clemson Faces Doable Task as Huge Favorite Against UConn

Back in Week 2, Clemson's offense was heartbroken and, well, broken in general after it put up just a field goal against Georgia the previous week.

The Tigers responded with their highest scoring output of the season against FCS foe South Carolina State, recording 49 points. They also held the visiting Bulldogs to just a field goal. And that was with playing a ton of players, something head coach Dabo Swinney always does when presented the opportunity.

Clemson (6-3), however, didn't quite cover the 51-point spread, even though it was close. Since then, the Tigers have lost two more games and struggled in several others, but they head in Saturday's noon game at Memorial Stadium against UConn with some offensive confidence and back-to-back wins against the spread.

Does that mean they're safe to trust as a 41-point favorite? Some folks will say no way considering how bad the Clemson offense has been this season. It ranks 112th nationally in yards per game and 121st in offensive Expected Points Added, a key football metric that measures how well a team performs per down.

But there's a huge, glaring variable that can't be overlooked: the visiting team is worse...way worse. UConn ranks 126th nationally in total offense and 128th in offensive EPA. The 1-8 Huskies have been shut out twice already this season, and they rank 119th in points allowed per game.

The Huskies, who are 4-5 against the spread, haven't played a game since Oct. 22. That's a 22-day layoff between live-action. They'll either be very well rested or look like it's opening week.

Clemson's top-tier defense, which is giving up 16.2 points per game, could very well keep UConn off the scoreboard completely. Even if the Tigers do allow points, it won't be many, so the Clemson offense has to get into the 40s, just like they did against S.C. State.

This is a comparable situation, which is why Clemson is favored by so many points, and backing the Tigers even with a huge spread is worth consideration. UConn has nothing to play for this season. The Tigers want to capitalize on the momentum the offense created scoring 30 points in back-to-back contests.

The caveat is the bench. When does Swinney go to it and how long does starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who's dealing with a knee sprain, play if the game gets out of hand early?

Betting picks

Clemson

Total: Over 51.5

Best bet (4-5): Falling below .500 is no fun whatsoever, especially since we had built some momentum a couple of weeks ago. The Tigers fell behind by too many points in the first half against Louisville and just couldn't catch up in the first 30 minutes, to the -2.5 play lost. This week, let's go with over 29.5 points in the first half, which can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook. Clemson will come out looking to put the game away early and UConn's rust will show in this one.

