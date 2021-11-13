Kings' Chimezie Metu: Draws start

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, destroying the good things they showed against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening. You can say Anthony Davis' ejection had something to do with that, but AD left the game when the Bulls were...
Damian Lillard recently reassured Portland Trail Blazers fans that he has given no thought to requesting a trade. He has, however, spoken openly about wanting the team to improve the roster around him, and the star point guard apparently has a plan in mind for how the Blazers can do that.
Unsurprisingly, the NBA's "Top 75" list earned a lot of attention from fans, players, and the media. While most of the list featured easy picks like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant; not every name was so agreeable. For former NBA star Tracy McGrady, who was one of those...
It is now fair to say that the Los Angeles Lakers have so far not been able to live up to the expectations that the fans had from the team. The purple and gold were utterly embarrassed by the Chicago Bulls in their recent fixture. The Bulls comfortably registered another...
Bol Bol is getting the rare non-garbage time minutes on Monday night against the Bucks, and he is making the most of them. Check out the and-1 driving scoop lay-up. With the size of the Mavericks up front — Willie Cauley-Stein was getting run off the bench — Nuggets coach Michael Malone countered with Bol to match the size. In the first half, Bol had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, plus he had a block.
The NBA generally features a lot of player movement, and we've seen plenty of stars switch teams in recent memory. Sometimes, we even see multiple big-name players move in one transaction. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report has recently proposed a blockbuster trade which would send Karl-Anthony Towns to Boston, Jaylen...
Scottie Pippen's comments on Michael Jordan keep making headlines in recent days. The Chicago Bulls legend started attacking his former teammate a couple of months ago when he decided to tell his side of the story. Pippen spent 11 seasons with MJ, winning six NBA championships in six trips to...
Scottie Pippen's memoir 'Unguardable' is finally out, and we're learning how he really felt about Michael Jordan during these years. The former small forward seemed to have a pretty good relationship with MJ during their time in Chicago, but Scottie has made sure to shut that down. A couple of...
Iman Shumpert managed to surprise fans, again, with his performance on Dancing with the Stars alongside his dancing partner Daniella Karagach. While dancing to Kanye West’s “Dark Fantasy,” a topless Shumpert and Karagach gracefully swayed about the dance floor, aligning their moves with the beat and rhythm of the song.
The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
The Brooklyn Nets have recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by getting beat 117-99. There's no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have to improve, and while they are obviously a good team, there's clearly work that needs to be done. Kevin Durant spoke after the game and claimed that...
Currently at 10-4, the Brooklyn Nets have been relatively impressive to start the 2021-22 campaign. However, you can also argue that this powerhouse team has yet to live up to the lofty expectations many had on them before the start of the season. What cannot be denied right now is...
The New Orleans Pelicans (1-7) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (3-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV. How to Watch...
The Chicago Bulls are surging right now, much to the surprise of everybody. They have moved up to 9 – 4 after a big 100 – 90 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Led by the dynamic duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, it seemed like the Clippers just had no answer for the Bulls offense.
The Kings recalled Strand from AHL Ontario on Friday. Strand is back in the NHL a day after being demoted to Ontario. The defenseman has averaged over 16 minutes of ice time in his first two games this season.
Gustavsson will patrol the crease for Thursday's home game against Vegas, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports. Gustavsson was hammered for five goals on 43 shots in Tuesday's loss to Minnesota. His season save percentage fell to .916 alongside a 2.96 GAA through four appearances. The 23-year-old has given up five goals on 49 shots in his two home outings this season.
