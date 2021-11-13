Kings' Chimezie Metu: Draws start

Bol Bol is getting the rare non-garbage time minutes on Monday night against the Bucks, and he is making the most of them. Check out the and-1 driving scoop lay-up. With the size of the Mavericks up front — Willie Cauley-Stein was getting run off the bench — Nuggets coach Michael Malone countered with Bol to match the size. In the first half, Bol had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, plus he had a block.

