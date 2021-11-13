CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Maurice Harkless: Coming off bench

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Harkless will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Thunder, Sean...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Watch Bol Bol with the acrobatic and-1 scoop lay-up. Yes, you read that right.

Bol Bol is getting the rare non-garbage time minutes on Monday night against the Bucks, and he is making the most of them. Check out the and-1 driving scoop lay-up. With the size of the Mavericks up front — Willie Cauley-Stein was getting run off the bench — Nuggets coach Michael Malone countered with Bol to match the size. In the first half, Bol had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, plus he had a block.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Harkless
Person
Chimezie Metu
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Responds To JJ Redick Calling The Warriors' Schedule 'Soft': "Buddy, We Got The MVP, A Defensive Player Of The Year. That Kind Of Disrespect Bothers Me…”

The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
NBA
Blavity

Iman Shumpert Nails 'DWTS' Performance, Pays Homage To LeBron James

Iman Shumpert managed to surprise fans, again, with his performance on Dancing with the Stars alongside his dancing partner Daniella Karagach. While dancing to Kanye West’s “Dark Fantasy,” a topless Shumpert and Karagach gracefully swayed about the dance floor, aligning their moves with the beat and rhythm of the song.
NBA
numberfire.com

JaVale McGee coming off Rockets' bench Thursday

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. McGee started last time out, but that won't be the case on Thursday. Deandre Ayton has recovered from a lower leg contusion, and he'll reclaim his starting spot down low after a one-game absence. As such, McGee will revert to a bench role.
NBA
numberfire.com

Lakers' DeAndre Jordan coming off the bench on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jordan will move to the bench on Friday with Wayne Ellington starting against Minnesota. Our models expect Jordan to play 15.9 minutes against the Timberwolves. Jordan's Friday projection includes 5.4 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Hamidou Diallo coming off Pistons' bench Tuesday night

Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo will play with the second unit Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Diallo started on the wing on Sunday, but that won't be the case here on Tuesday. Cade Cunningham is returning to the court after a one-game absence due to injury maintenance, and as a result, Diallo will revert to a bench role.
NBA
tucsonpost.com

Kings face Pelicans with both coming off Tuesday losses

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings both struggled down the stretch while losing games Tuesday night. They will try to bounce back when they meet up in Sacramento on Wednesday night. New Orleans, which has won just one of eight games this season, led the host Phoenix Suns...
NBA
numberfire.com

Josh Okogie coming off the bench for Minnesota on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Josh Okogie is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Okogie will move to the bench on Friday with Taurean Prince starting against the Clippers. Our models expect Okogie to play 10.6 minutes against Los Angeles. Okogie's Friday projection includes...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Ty Jerome: Contributes 14 points off bench

Jerome totaled 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three asists and a steal over 21 minutes Thursday in a 107-104 victory versus the Lakers. Entering the contest, Jerome had logged a DNP in three of seven games and had tallied double-digit points on only one occasion. However, the third-year guard shined against the Lakers, setting season highs with 14 points and three three-pointers. Jerome doesn't appear primed for a big role this season, but he averaged 10.7 points and 2.2 three-pointers in 2020-21, so he could enjoy occasional offensive outbursts.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Coming off bench Saturday

Sengun will come off the bench Saturday against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. With Daniel Theis (toe) back in the starting five, Sengun will resume his usual bench role. As a reserve, the rookie is averaging 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.8 assists in 19.0 minutes.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jalen Brunson coming off Mavericks' bench Saturday with Kristaps Porzingis (back) starting

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Brunson started last time out, but that won't be the case in Saturday's matchup. Kristaps Porzingis hasn't played since October 26th due to a back injury, but he's been cleared to return to the court against Jayson Tatum and Co. As such, Brunson will revert to a bench role with Porzingis rejoining the starting five.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Coming off bench

Walker will come off the bench Wednesday against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. With Doug McDermott (knee) back in action, Walker will return to the bench. In Walker's seven appearances, he's averaged 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
NBA

