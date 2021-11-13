Slashdot Asks: Should YouTube Remove the Dislike Count?

YouTube users will no longer be able to see how many dislikes a video has, a step the platform says it's taking to reduce harassment against creators. YouTube announced Wednesday it will make the dislike counter on videos private across the site, meaning the number of dislikes a video has will only be viewable by its creator. The company said it experimented with taking this step earlier this year in an attempt to "better protect our creators from harassment, and reduce dislike attacks." The result of this experiment, YouTube said in a blog post, was that people were "less likely to target a video's dislike button to drive up the count" if they couldn't see this count.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO