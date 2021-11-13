CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slashdot Asks: Should YouTube Remove the Dislike Count?

 4 days ago

push garbage Democrat propaganda like "inflation isn't happening" etc. "The American people, in the...

The Week

YouTube will hide dislike counts on videos to reduce harassment

YouTube users will no longer be able to see how many dislikes a video has, a step the platform says it's taking to reduce harassment against creators. YouTube announced Wednesday it will make the dislike counter on videos private across the site, meaning the number of dislikes a video has will only be viewable by its creator. The company said it experimented with taking this step earlier this year in an attempt to "better protect our creators from harassment, and reduce dislike attacks." The result of this experiment, YouTube said in a blog post, was that people were "less likely to target a video's dislike button to drive up the count" if they couldn't see this count.
The Verge

YouTube gives dislikes the thumbs-down, hides public counts

YouTube has announced that it’ll be hiding public dislike counts on videos across its site, starting today. The company says the change is to keep smaller creators from being targeted by dislike attacks or harassment, and to promote “respectful interactions between viewers and creators.” The dislike button will still be there, but it’ll be for private feedback, rather than public shaming.
maketecheasier.com

YouTube to Permanently Eliminate Dislike Button Counts

If there is one notion carried throughout the Internet, it’s that people want to let you know when they are dissatisfied with you – much more so than people do when they are face to face with an issue. There’s something about being allowed to hide behind the computer screen. YouTube is no different. It greatly upset users this week when it announced it would be permanently eliminating the YouTube dislike button – or rather the dislike counts. Your opinion will still be tallied, but the dislike button counts on YouTube will no longer be displayed.
#Propaganda #Democrat #American
Nintendo Life

YouTube Is Hiding The Dislike Count, Good News For Switch Online's Video Team

It is worth noting, though, that there are valid reasons to hide downvotes and dislike button counts, as it's incontrovertible that they have been used in deeply hurtful and toxic ways online. The anonymity of those vote buttons can allow people to target and harass content creators on grounds of race, sexuality, gender, politics and other factors. Taking away the visible count is an attempt to avoid aggressive and potentially harmful campaigns making use of the metric.
Pocket-lint.com

YouTube starts hiding dislike counts across all videos for everyone

(Pocket-lint) - Public dislike counts on YouTube videos are a thing of the past. Effective immediately, as of Wednesday 10 November 2021, YouTube will hide public dislike counts on all videos across its site. The company said the reason is to keep smaller creators from being harassed by dislike mob attacks and to promote “respectful interactions between viewers and creators".
News Slashdot

Three Out of Four Adults Think Facebook Is Making Society Worse, Poll Finds

An anonymous reader shares the results of a new poll (PDF) from CNN, adding: "Facebook should be treated like cigarettes." From the report:. Roughly three-quarters of adults believe Facebook is making American society worse, a new CNN poll (PDF) conducted by SSRS finds [...]. Americans say, 76% to 11%, that Facebook makes society worse, not better, according to the survey. Another 13% say it has no effect either way. That broadly negative appraisal holds across gender, age and racial lines. Even frequent Facebook users -- those who report using the site at least several times a week -- say 70% to 14% that the social network harms, rather than helps, US society. Although majorities across parties say Facebook is doing more harm than good, that feeling spikes among Republicans (82%).
INTERNET
News Slashdot

How Should Facebook Be Fixed?

The technology site Recode interviewed 12 "leading thinkers and leaders on Facebook today," including the Senator pushing tech-industry updates for U.S. antitrust law, an early researcher on viral misinformation, and a now-critical former Facebook executive. "[M]ost believe that Facebook can be fixed, or at least that some of its issues are possible to improve..."
INTERNET
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Joy Reid fumes over Biden approval rating, calls Americans ungrateful: 'I guess they spent the whole $2,000'

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

Bernie Sanders' Net Worth as He Takes on Elon Musk Again

Bernie Sanders is targeting billionaires like Elon Musk again. This isn't the first time that he has targeted Musk or for that matter billionaires. Sanders has been running his campaign around the glaring wealth inequality in the U.S. What’s his net worth as he takes on billionaires?. Article continues below...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Don’t riot over Rittenhouse — indeed, don’t riot ever

No matter what the jury decides in the case of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, there is no excuse for protests to get rowdy and absolutely no reason to manufacture racial grievances out of the killing of two white men by a white man. It is a sad commentary on our...
PUBLIC SAFETY

