13 Injured, 2 Severely, In Multi-Car Crash Involving Bus In Sparrows Point

SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire Department said at least 13 people were involved in a multi-car crash involving a bus in Sparrows Point.

Crews responded to Bethlehem Boulevard at I-695. On the scene, they found a crash involving a bus along with two vehicles.

Two were seriously injured, five suffered minor injuries and six refused treatment.

Officials are still investigating the cause.

