Sparrows Point, MD

13 Injured, 2 Severely, In Multi-Car Crash Involving Bus In Sparrows Point

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 8 days ago

SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire Department said at least 13 people were involved in a multi-car crash involving a bus in Sparrows Point.

Crews responded to Bethlehem Boulevard at I-695. On the scene, they found a crash involving a bus along with two vehicles.

Two were seriously injured, five suffered minor injuries and six refused treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lqmuv_0cvGi6fF00

Officials are still investigating the cause.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.

CBS Baltimore

Two People Wounded In Nottingham Shooting Friday Afternoon, Baltimore County Police Say

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot and wounded in Nottingham Friday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded to Whitelaw Place about 4 p.m. following several calls for shots fired. Police were notified later the victims were found in the 5800 block of Belair Road in Baltimore. The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call 911 or 410-307-2020. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges. Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-866-7LOCKUP, their website, or through their app using the P3TIPS code.    
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Make Arrest After Essex Courthouse Windows Shot Out

ESSEX, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say they arrested a man overnight after he allegedly shot out several windows of the Essex courthouse. Police were called to the courthouse located on Kelso Drive around 11p.m. Saturday night for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found several windows of the courthouse were shot out. Police searched the surrounding area by air and on the ground and were eventually able to locate and arrest the suspect. No one was injured as a result of the shooting but the incident remains under investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian Killed In Crash On Route 40 In Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian died after they were struck by a car in Ellicott City Thursday evening, Howard County police said. Around 6:30 p.m., an SUV traveling west on Route 40 near Greenway Drive struck a man in the roadway. Police said he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the man was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection when he was struck. An investigation in the crash is ongoing, but no charges have been filed.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigators Believe Vehicle Hijacked By Vicosa And Bynum Was Still Moving When Fatal Shots Were Fired

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In their ongoing investigation, Maryland State Police now believe they know who likely fired the bullets that killed six-year-old and seven-year-old sisters Giana and Aaminah Vicosa: Their father. pic.twitter.com/wrTST9vHxk — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 19, 2021 “At this point, investigators believe the suspected shooter was [Robert] Vicosa. However, that has to be confirmed pending the autopsy results,” Elena Russo, with state police told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.” While the investigation is still ongoing, Maryland State Police say they suspect that Robert Vicosa fired the fatal shots that killed his daughters and Sgt. Bynum and then himself. But investigators are still working...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Man, 40, Shot And Killed In Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed Saturday evening, Baltimore Police said. Officers walking in the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street just before 7 p.m. heard gunshots coming from the 3600 block of Leverton Street. When they responded, they found a man who had been shot in the back. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man in a black mask and black hoodie sweatshirt at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit the website.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Woodlawn Shooting, Baltimore County Police Say

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday afternoon in Baltimore County. Baltimore County Police were called to the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue around 3p.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the woman to an area hospital where she later died. The investigation into this deadly shooting remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call 911, 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Struck By CSX Train In Northwest Baltimore, Fire Union Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, according to the city’s firefighters union. The accident was reported about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Garrison Boulevard and Wabash Avenue, the firefighters union tweeted. The union said an unidentified man reportedly struck by a CSX train was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The incident led authorities to shut down traffic on a stretch of Wabash Avenue. 🚊PERSON STRUCK BY TRAIN🚊Garrison Bl & Wabash Av 21215#Dolfield@CCMiddleton6#BMORESBravest quickly removed a person who was reportedly struck by a @CSX train. #BCFDEMS is transporting the critically injured male to @shocktrauma. Road traffic on Wabash shut down. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/PeXXOOjpAn — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) November 17, 2021
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

16-Year-Old Dies In Cambridge Double Shooting, Police Say

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy died and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a double shooting in Cambridge, Maryland State Police said. On Thursday about 8:15 p.m., officers with the Cambridge City Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Camelia Street for a report of a shooting with multiple victims. Cambridge resident Ja’Len Woolford, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, a 15-year-old male, was taken to Dorchester General Hospital and then flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for treatment, police said. The Cambridge Police Department asked the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit to take over the investigation. No other injuries were reported, police said. Police believe the shooting was not random. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-749-3101 ext. 140.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
#Traffic Accident#Sparrows#Multi#Wjz#Mvc Bus#Bethlehem Blvd I695#Bethlehem Bl I695#Ems
CBS Baltimore

Man, 30, Convicted Of Raping Woman In 2019 In Loch Raven High School Parking Lot

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) —  A Baltimore County jury convicted a 30-year-old Baltimore taxicab driver who raped a woman in 2019, according to a statement from Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger. Brandon Saunders was convicted Wednesday of first-degree rape, first-degree assault, and kidnapping and will be sentenced on Jan. 12. Saunders picked up a woman about 3 a.m. July 28, 2019, who asked to be taken to her father’s house. Saunders instead drove to the back parking lot of Loch Raven High School, assaulted the woman, threatened her life, and raped her, according to the statement. When he went to the trunk to get a weapon, the woman was able to escape and ran barefoot through the woods and onto the Baltimore Beltway, where she flagged down a motorist for help. Baltimore County Police recovered DNA from the victim and were able to match it to a rape in Baltimore city, which revealed a connection to Saunders, according to the statement.  
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man In Critical Condition After Central Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday afternoon following a shooting in the McCulloh Homes neighborhood. Patrol officers were called to the 1200 block of Druid Hill Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. in response to a shooting, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Once they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. No information about a possible motive or suspect was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Timeline: The Robert Vicosa Kidnapping Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ex-Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa, both the daughters he’s accused of kidnapping, and an accomplice, Sgt. Tia Bynum, were found dead Thursday after a days-long manhunt, sources told WJZ. Police began a search for Vicosa after they say he attacked his estranged wife, held her captive and abducted the couple’s 6- and 7-year-old daughters, Aaminah and Giana. Investigators believe Vicosa received help from Tia Bynum, a Baltimore County police sergeant and former co-worker. She was suspended from duty in response to her involvement in the case. Below is a brief timeline of the investigation: Timeline Sunday: Robert Vicosa’s estranged wife called...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Searching For 16-Year-Old Boy Missing From Walkersville

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday in Walkersville. Nasir Jackson was last seen about 9:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Discovery Boulevard, according to the office. He is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. The office did not provide a description of what he may have been wearing. If you know Nasir’s whereabouts, call 301-600-1046 and reference case number 21-118931. MISSING – Nasir Jackson – 16 – approx. 5' 7" & 150 lbs w/black hair & brown eyes. Nasir was last seen Nov. 17 at 9:30 p.m. at the 8700 block of Discovery Blvd. If you have any info., call 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-118931. pic.twitter.com/NSyoApeXde — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) November 18, 2021  
WALKERSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore County Cop Robert Vicosa, 2 Daughters & Accomplice Confirmed Dead In Murder-Suicide

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJZ) —  A manhunt, that lasted for days through multiple states, ended in tragedy in Western Maryland Thursday. Maryland State Police confirmed Robert Vicosa was found dead along with his two children and his alleged accomplice, Sgt. Tia Bynum in what they say was a murder-suicide. Police say Bynum was found in the driver seat of a car-jacked Ford Edge. Vicosa was in the backseat with his two daughters, Aaminah and Giana.  As police were closing in, the SUV crashed into a fence in Smithsburg and crisis negotiators soon moved in. After multiple verbal commands yielded no response, police utilized...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

13-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot Near Gilmore Elementary School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed in West Baltimore Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to 1300 N. Stricker Street just after 7 p.m. for a reported shooting. On the scene, they found a 13-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP>
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man Missing Since Oct. 16

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a 27-year-old man missing since Oct. 16. Daryl Stottlemyer was last seen in the 400 block of Grant Place in Frederick wearing a flannel shirt and jeans, according to the office. He is about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 230 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also wears gauges in his ears. If you have information about Stottlemyer’s whereabouts, call 301-600-1046.   MISSING – Daryl Stottlemyer – 27 – 6-foot-1 and 230 lbs. w/brown hair & hazel eyes. Daryl was last seen on Oct. 16 at the 400 block of Grant Place in Frederick, wearing a flannel shirt, jeans, & has gages in his ears. If you have any info., call 301-600-1046. pic.twitter.com/ZqpVqKnplV — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) November 18, 2021
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Robert Vicosa, Tia Bynum & Both Vicosa Daughters Dead In Abduction Case, Sources Say

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A days-long manhunt for a former Baltimore County police officer who kidnapped his daughters ended tragically Thursday when the former officer, a sergeant with the department and the girls were found shot dead in western Maryland, WJZ has learned. Sources told WJZ Robert Vicosa, his 6- and 7-year-old daughters Aaminah and Gianna, and Sgt. Tia Bynum were found dead of gunshot wounds inside a sport-utility vehicle in Smithsburg after a four-day crime spree that stretched across state lines. Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said Pennsylvania State Police began a pursuit Thursday afternoon for a car that matched...
SMITHSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Seeking Man In Death Of Woman Found In Burning Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a person of interest in the homicide investigation of a woman found shot to death in a burning car last month. Police are looking for 39-year-old Jamaine Joseph Jeter in connection with the case. He is five feet nine inches and weighs around 230 pounds, police said. Jamaine Joseph Jeter (BPD) Officers responded on October 24 to the 4900 block of Franklintown Road for a car fire. There, they found the body of 39 year-old Leandrea Sampson in the passenger seat. She had been shot multiple times, police said. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jeter or has seen him is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup, Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or dial 911.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bel Air Police Department Finds Donkeys On Side Of The Road

HARFORD COUNTY (WJZ) — A Bel Air police officer’s night shift was disrupted on Tuesday when he came across two donkeys roaming on the side of the road. Reportedly, the donkeys escaped from a nearby veterinary hospital but were not patients themselves. The official Bel Air Police Department account posted about the incident the next day on Facebook. “There’s no telling what a shift will bring….,” the post reads. “OFC Walsh was on patrol on Route 24 last night and encountered an unusual road hazard, two very friendly donkeys. With the help of other officers, deputies from Harford County Sheriffs Office and Officer O’Grady who was off-duty and brought her own horse trailer to the location, the donkeys were rounded up and returned home.” The post ends by thanking the Love Leads Project, who reportedly equipped the officers with leashes and ropes in order to tether the donkeys to the guard rail while they waited for a trailer. “This is the first time I’ve come across something like that in 20 years of working this job,” said Sgt. Dave Madden. “It certainly made for a fun night.”
BEL AIR, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 25, Seriously Injured In East Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in an East Baltimore Shooting Wednesday night. Officers responded to the intersection of Ashland and Kenwood Avenue just after 9 p.m. for a reported shooting. There, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Officials Express Grief After Murder-Suicide That Left Two Young Girls Dead

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Top Baltimore County officials expressed shock and sadness in their first statements after the murder-suicide deaths of former police officer Robert Vicosa, his daughters Aaminah and Gianna, and Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum. Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt on Friday offered her condolences to family, friends and coworkers. “The tragedy that occurred yesterday was beyond horrific,” Hyatt said. “This was a selfish and senseless act of violence that has shaken us to our very core.” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the tragedy was “impossible to comprehend” in a statement released Friday morning. “All of Baltimore County grieves...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

