TV Series

'Star Trek: Prodigy' is already renewed for a second season

By Scott Snowden
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Star Trek: Prodigy" is barely a few episodes into its inaugural first season as the newest Trek animated series and already it's been officially renewed for a second season. That's the good news. The not so great news is that the full first season schedule on the streaming service...

www.space.com

