Ammon, ID

Westmark donates $1.5 million for Hillcrest stadium

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A local high school is getting a big boost for a new football stadium.

Westmark Credit Union presented a $1.5 million check to Hillcrest High School late Friday afternoon.

It will be called the Westmark Stadium for the next 25 years as part of the deal.

Principal Scott Miller says it will be the pride and joy of the community.

"When it's completed, it's going to be the pride and joy of this community," he said. "We can't wait to host state events, football, soccer, marching bands, cheerleading, whatever else that may be out there that we can get grid kid."

The donation for the stadium still needs approval from the school board.

The school is hoping to get more donations to help with the project.

Their hope is not use any taxpayer money to build the facility.

