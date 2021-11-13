CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Friday affirmed its decision to put on hold an order by President Joe Biden for companies with 100 workers or more to require COVID-19 vaccines, rejecting a challenge by his administration.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld the ruling despite the Biden administration saying on Monday that halting implementation of the rule could lead to the deaths of dozens or even hundreds of workers.

The government has been sued by private employers, religious organizations and U.S. states saying it was exceeding its authority.

The rule was issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and mandates that businesses with at least 100 employees require staff get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly and wear a mask.

Comments / 9

Mpski
4d ago

I bet they got laughed out of court it will not cost 1 life let alone thousands we have been work the whole time without any vaccine mandates why try and be a dictator now besides power

Reply
9
Ittamonk Seadog
4d ago

It's about time someone put the breaks on his cart. He is only President not GOD. Guess he forgot that the people do have a voice!

Reply
6
Ricardo Perez
4d ago

We need the courts to uphold not only the CONVID-19 shot but the WEEKLY TESTING MANDATE as well.. That'll help get us back to normal and start up the much needed economy for all to thrive in.

Reply
7
WEKU

6th Circuit Court 'wins' lottery to hear lawsuits against Biden's vaccine rule

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has won the lottery to hear legal challenges to the Biden administration's vaccine rule that affects some 84 million workers. The lottery was announced after multiple lawsuits against the administration were filed in several federal appeals courts. In a process resembling a Powerball drawing, a dozen ping pong balls, each representing one court, were placed into a wooden drum on Tuesday. The winning ball was drawn in Washington, D.C. by a selector from a judicial panel that oversees multidistrict litigation.
LABOR ISSUES
Washington Post

Biden’s and Fauci’s supposed hypocrisy on vaccine mandates, examined

The battle over President Biden’s vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers is in full swing, with a federal court halting it over the weekend. And ever since the policy was announced, its Republican opponents have argued not just that it went too far, but that it was hypocritical. Biden as a candidate and president-elect said broadly that he wouldn’t mandate vaccines, and his White House later said there wouldn’t be a nationwide mandate, the critics note.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

House Freedom Caucus calls on Pelosi to deny government funding over vaccine mandates

EXCLUSIVE: The House Freedom Caucus is calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to refuse to fund the executive branch over President Biden's vaccine mandate. "President Biden and administration officials on his behalf have issued multiple executive orders and directives mandating COVID-19 vaccinations under threat of retribution that will cause the loss of livelihoods and endanger Americans," the caucus said in a letter obtained by Fox News Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Osha#Covid 19 Vaccines
Reuters

Biden says 'Build Back Better' bill will be passed within a week

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expected his "Build Back Better" legislation to be passed within a week's time. "I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thecentersquare.com

Lawsuits challenging Biden's private sector vaccine mandate combined

(The Center Square) – Multiple legal challenges to President Joe Biden's workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be consolidated and heard by justices with the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati. States, businesses and other groups filed 34 lawsuits against the Biden administration's requirement that private sector businesses with...
LAW
Georgia Recorder

Georgia sues over fed’s nursing home vaccine mandate; staff shortage persists

Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr continued Georgia’s feud over federal vaccine mandates that now extend to workers in hospitals, nursing homes, and other health care facilities. A lawsuit filed Tuesday by the state’s two ranking Republican officials challenges the legality of the Biden administration’s requirement that the majority of health care workers […] The post Georgia sues over fed’s nursing home vaccine mandate; staff shortage persists appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Kemp, Carr sue Biden White House over health care workers’ vaccine mandate

Georgia filed another lawsuit Tuesday over President Joe Biden’s controversial OVID vaccine mandates, this time for health care workers. Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr are seeking to prevent the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) from enforcing the mandate on workers at Medicare […] The post Kemp, Carr sue Biden White House over health care workers’ vaccine mandate appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Extending Its Stay, the 5th Circuit Says OSHA's Vaccine Mandate Is 'Fatally Flawed'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit has extended its stay on the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers, which the unanimous three-judge panel called "fatally flawed" and "staggeringly broad." The stay, which the court issued on Friday evening, says OSHA shall "take no steps to implement or enforce the Mandate until further court order." It is officially a preliminary pause "pending adequate judicial review of the petitioners' underlying motions for a permanent injunction." But the court left little doubt that it would grant those motions, saying "petitioners' challenges to the Mandate show a great likelihood of success on the merits."
CONGRESS & COURTS
