Illuminate, Inc., provider of a suite of AI powered applications that enable the Patient-Centered Clinical Practice, announces Illuminate ActKnowledge for simplified tracking, surveillance, and follow-up treatment of at-risk patients — whether they are suffering from chronic diseases or have just been identified as having an incidental or critical finding. Illuminate ActKnowledge, as well as the full suite of Illuminate applications will be available for demonstration in the Illuminate booth at this month’s Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) live, in-person conference.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO