Weld County, CO

Judges sentences man convicted of killing Weld County couple

By Blayke Roznowski
 4 days ago
DENVER — A Weld County district court judge handed down two life sentences to the man convicted of murdering a couple he lived with in 2019 .

William Roberts, 55, was found guilty of killing Deborah and Ruben Vallejos in their Weld County home in June 2019.

Ruben Vallejos’ sister called the Weld County Sheriff’s Office after not being able to get ahold of her brother for several days, according to the Nineteenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies found both Deborah and Ruben Vallejos had been beaten with a pipe. Deborah Vallejos was found dead on the floor and Ruben Vallejos was found dead in his bed. Both had been covered by blankets, the DA’s office said.

The couple had been letting Roberts live with them at the time of their murders. According to the DA’s office, Roberts had gotten into an argument with the couple, calling Deborah Vallejos “mean” and saying he killed Ruben Vallejos because he wanted to “put him out of his misery.”

Roberts will serve two consecutive life sentences in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

