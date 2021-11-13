CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch Taylor Swift's short film for the 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien

By Callie Ahlgrim
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K27yX_0cvGhoG300
Taylor Swift as "Her, later on" in "All Too Well: The Short Film." Taylor Swift/YouTube
  • On Friday, Taylor Swift released a short film for the 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well."
  • The video, written and directed by Swift, stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien as ill-fated lovers.
  • It will also receive a limited theatrical release, making it eligible for Oscar consideration.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Dylan O'brien
Cosmopolitan

Why Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Wasn't With Her During Her SNL Night

Taylor Swift was surrounded by support last night during her spot as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Among her celeb friends who supported her were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and even her ex-boyfriend-turned-friend Joe Jonas and his Swiftie wife Sophie Turner. Missing in action was Swift's boyfriend of five years Joe Alwyn, but don't think it's because there's any trouble between them. The absence is due to work: Alwyn is currently shooting The Stars at Noon in Panama, which began production in October, according to ScreenDaily. Alwyn replaces Taron Egerton, per Deadline, who “had to leave the project due to personal reasons.”
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman looks just like Taylor Swift in new pic, fans say

Nicole Kidman has officially thrown fans with her latest Instagram post, because they can't get over how similar she looks to Taylor Swift. What with that meme of Zoey Deschanel and Katy Perry together doing the rounds, and Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter going viral, celebrities looking like other celebrities is nothing new.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Too Well#Oscar
Life and Style Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Thanks to Her Successful Music Career: How Much Money Does She Make?

Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Hilariously Dresses As A Squirrel In Giant Costume For Halloween 2021

Yes, Taylor Swift wore a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021. See the hilarious photos of her goofy look here!. Taylor Swift decided not to go the “sexy” route with her 2021 Halloween costume. Instead, she purchased an oversized squirrel suit and dressed as the buck-toothed animal in 2021. “Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot squirrel s***,” she captioned two photos of herself in the ensemble. In one shot, she stood to the side to show off the costume’s bushy tail, and in another she posed straight-on with her hands framing the underside of her face.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Upworthy

John Mayer had a wonderful response to a Taylor Swift fan who wished him dead

Taylor Swift gave a tour de force performance on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend of a 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which is believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal. The performance was to promote her new album "Red (Taylor's Version)" which is a re-recording of her classic 2012 CD. Swift is in the process of re-recording every album she made before 2019 to reclaim the rights to her music. Her older recordings are owned by Shamrock Holdings, which gets paid whenever someone streams or buys the songs.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' Short Film

Taylor Swift has yet another surprise for her fans! Good Morning America announced on Friday that the 31-year-old singer will release a short film, All Too Well: The Short Film, featuring the long-awaited 10 minute-long version of her song, "All Too Well," which will be included on her upcoming album, Red (Taylor's Version).
MUSIC
Insider

Insider

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy