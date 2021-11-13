CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs mobile home neighborhood under a shelter-in-place

By Caitlin Sullivan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
On Friday evening a shelter-in-place was put out for the Canterbury Mobile Home Park near Powers and Hancock.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, it was ordered due to police trying to make contact with a suspect who was involved in a disturbance earlier in the day.

CSPD could not tell News 5 what the disturbance was but they said that the disturbance did not happen at the mobile home neighborhood.

As of 5:00 p.m., the shelter-in-place was still in effect.

This is a developing story.
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

