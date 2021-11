Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) recently reported a stellar quarter where both earnings and revenues beat expectations and rose year over year. The company is benefiting from strong demand for its truck leasing services. The stock is also extremely undervalued which makes it one you don't want to miss.Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) operates in 22 U.S. states and overseas. It has 143 U.S. light-vehicle franchises, including in Puerto Rico, and 161 franchises overseas, primarily in the United Kingdom. The company is the second-largest U.S.-based dealership in terms of light-vehicle revenue and sells more than 35 brands, with 93% of retail automotive revenue coming from luxury and import names.

