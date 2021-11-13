CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student arrested at LeRosen Preparatory School Thursday

By Tre Francis
KATC News
 4 days ago
According to the Lafayette Police Department, there was an incident involving a student at LeRosen Preparatory School.

The student, who is a juvenile, was placed under arrest at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday. LPD says there was some sort of altercation between the student and a teacher.

It's unclear if anyone was injured or if anyone else was involved.

Lerosen Preparatory School is a school for children with behavioral and discipline issues.

We tried to get more information from Lafayette Police, but they said they could not release the initial report, citing the Louisiana Children's Code .

“There's a juvenile code that we have to follow, with that code we’re not allowed to get specifics in detail. It’s very sensitive when it involves a juvenile, it's just something that’s very restricted on what we can talk about at this time," Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit said.

We also reached out to the school system for more information regarding exactly what happened, but we have yet to hear back.

We'll keep you updated as this story develops.

