WASHINGTON — The federal government has directed nursing homes to pull back restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told nursing homes that facilities should no longer be limiting the frequency or length of visits. The Associated Press reports that while large groups of visitors are still discouraged, nursing homes will not be allowed to place any kind of limit on visits, or require advance scheduling.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO