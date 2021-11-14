CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

FHP Arrests Hialeah Police Sergeant Richard Quintero On DUI Charge

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JAQe_0cvGhA9700

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah police sergeant has been relieved of duty after he was arrested Thursday by the Florida Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence.

Richard Quintero, a 19-year veteran of the Hialeah Police Department, is currently assigned to the K-9 Unit and is a member of the department’s SWAT.

Hialeah police confirmed to CBS4 that Quintero has been relieved of duty and is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No other details were released by police.

#Dui#Police Sergeant#Veteran#Cbsmiami#The K 9 Unit#Swat
