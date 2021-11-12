ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

4-Vehicle Crash In St. Paul Prompts Significant Backup On Westbound I-94

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdOy5_0cvGgpe500

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A four-vehicle crash Friday evening in St. Paul created a significant traffic backup on westbound Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Prior Avenue on the capital city’s west side. Troopers say at least one person was hurt in the crash, although not seriously.

The crash prompted a major backup on westbound I-94 as crews worked the scene. At one point, traffic was bumper-to-bumper to Lexington Parkway.

Crews have since cleared the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

