4-Vehicle Crash In St. Paul Prompts Significant Backup On Westbound I-94
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A four-vehicle crash Friday evening in St. Paul created a significant traffic backup on westbound Interstate 94.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Prior Avenue on the capital city’s west side. Troopers say at least one person was hurt in the crash, although not seriously.
The crash prompted a major backup on westbound I-94 as crews worked the scene. At one point, traffic was bumper-to-bumper to Lexington Parkway.
Crews have since cleared the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more. < /strong>
More On WCCO.com :
- ‘It’s A Free Country’: Man Threatens TSA Agent’s Life, Throws Checkpoint Stanchion, Strips Naked & Masturbates, Charges State
- Guthrie Audience Member’s Pre-Show Rant Delays Opening Night For ‘Christmas Carol’
- COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says
- Woman Averts Attempted Carjacking In Southwest Minneapolis As Similar Crimes Surge In The City
Comments / 0