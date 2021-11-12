ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin passes Brett Hull for fourth place in all-time NHL goals

By Mike Brehm, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qa7j_0cvGgkTg00
Nov. 12, 2021: Alex Ovechkin celebrates after scoring his 742nd career goal to pass Brett Hull for fourth place on the NHL's all-time scoring list during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Russell LaBounty, USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin began his spectacular career against the Columbus Blue Jackets, scoring two goals in his NHL debut in October 2005.

More than 16 years later, he achieved another milestone against the Blue Jackets, firing a quick wrist shot past Joonas Korpisalo on Friday night for his 742nd career goal to pass Hall of Famer Brett Hull for sole possession of fourth place on the all-time list.

Ovechkin's strike from the top of the left faceoff circle, after a nice backhand feed from countryman Evgeny Kuznetsov, tied the game 1-1 at 10:19 of the first period.

“It’s means a lot,” Ovechkin said of reaching fourth all-time after the Capitals' 4-3 win. “When you start playing hockey, and you came to the NHL, you never thought you’d be in that position with those names. It’s a special moment for me, my parents, my brother, my wife, kids.”

WINNERS, LOSERS: Ovechkin shows during first month he isn't slowing down

Ovechkin had tied Hull on Monday against the Buffalo Sabres, a game in which he recorded his 600th career assist.

Ovechkin, who signed a five-year deal in the offseason, is surging this season. He has 12 goals in 14 games after being limited to a career-low 24 in the shortened 2021 season. He missed 11 games last season because of COVID-19 protocol and injuries and fell short of the 30-goal plateau for the first time.

But he passed fifth-place Marcel Dionne (731) with two goals in the 2021-22 season opener and has been held without a point in only two games.

He has a good chance to pass Jaromir Jagr (766) this season. Next after that is Gordie Howe at 801 at No. 2.

Ovechkin is pursuing Wayne Gretzky’s record 894 goals, a mark that was once thought to be unbreakable.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin passes Brett Hull for fourth place in all-time NHL goals

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Ovechkin ties Hull for 4th all-time; Caps down Sabres 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 741st career goal to tie Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time list, and helped the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Monday night. “I just take it day by day," said the 36-year-old Ovechkin, who has 11 goals this...
NHL
Derrick

Ovechkin tied for No. 4 on all-time NHL goals list with 741

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 741st career goal to tie Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time list, and helped the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Monday night. Tom Wilson added two goals and Evgeny Kuznetsov contributed his ninth, 10th and 11th assists as...
NBC Sports

Big goals: Ovechkin ties Hull, K’Andre Miller goes coast-to-coast

On Monday, Alex Ovechkin scored another historic goal. Meanwhile, K'Andre Miller scored a goal that should live on in highlight-reel history. Gee, the Rangers are just magnets for highlight reel goals, eh? They’re on the happy side of this one after Connor McDavid blew everyone’s mind. Ovechkin scores goal 741,...
NHL
NBC Washington

Another Historic Night for Alex Ovechkin in a Capitals Win

Another historic night for Ovechkin originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. For as much as Alex Ovechkin has broken records and reached milestones this season, it’s gotten to the point where he doesn’t even know when it happens. Late in Monday’s game against the Sabres at Capital One Arena, he...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
olympics.com

NHL great Alex Ovechkin in overdrive

Alex Ovechkin was born into Olympic greatness. His mother Tatyana Ovechkina won two basketball gold medals at Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980 with the Soviet Union while his father Mikhail played professional football with Dynamo Moscow. A young Alex also played with Dynamo, but swapped blades of grass for blades...
NHL
Sporting News

Will Alex Ovechkin catch Wayne Gretzky? Tracking NHL goals record as Capitals star keeps climbing list of all-time scorers

Will he or won't he? That's all anyone wants to know. Trying to gauge whether or not Alex Ovechkin will pass Wayne Gretzky for the NHL's all-time goals record involves pinning down a number of moving targets and providing answers to mostly unanswerable questions. And while the easy answer is simply saying "it's too early to tell," that's also not any fun.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Gordie Howe
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Marcel Dionne
Person
Brett Hull
Houston Chronicle

Alex Ovechkin's stick collection keeps growing, one landmark goal at a time

For every goal that Alex Ovechkin scores this season in his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's NHL record, there is a milestone piece of memorabilia the Washington Capitals' 36-year-old captain collects along the way: his stick. Ovechkin is keeping and storing every stick he uses to light the lamp this season....
NHL
clevelandstar.com

Alex Ovechkin up to 4th on goals list as Caps edge Jackets

Alex Ovechkin passed Brett Hull to move into fourth place all by himself on the NHL all-time goals list, and Conor Sheary scored the game-winner with 1:22 remaining in the third period as the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Friday night. Sheary beat Joonas Korpisalo...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

How Alex Ovechkin is still the NHL's top goal scorer at 36 years old

Alex Ovechkin continues to climb the NHL record book as he further cements his status as one of the greatest goal scorers in hockey history. The current league leader in goal scoring with 11 in 12 games, Ovechkin’s elevated himself to 741 career goals, which is tied with Brett Hull for fourth all-time.
NHL
Washington Post

Alex Ovechkin strikes for No. 742, and the Capitals beat the Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex Ovechkin got the Washington Capitals going Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Conor Sheary had the last word in the visitors’ 4-3 win at Nationwide Arena. Ovechkin’s first-period slap shot from his favored spot at the left faceoff circle not only got the Capitals on...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Nationwide Arena#The Blue Jackets#Capitals
Reuters

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin moves to 4th in goals as Caps win

2021-11-13 07:28:55 GMT+00:00 - Alex Ovechkin passed Brett Hull to move into fourth place all by himself on the NHL all-time goals list, and Conor Sheary scored the game-winner with 1:22 remaining in the third period as the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Friday night.
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin scores NHL goal No. 741 for Capitals in win against Sabres

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin tied Brett Hull for fourth in NHL goals when he scored No. 741 for the Washington Capitals in a 5-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena on Monday. Ovechkin scored at 8:55 of the second period on a redirection of Dmitry Orlov's shot...
NHL
Fear The Fin

Metropolitan Division Weekly: Ovechkin passes Hull on all-time goal list

The Metropolitan has been one of the toughest divisions in hockey, but with heavy hitters like Pittsburgh and Columbus struggling to make an impact and the Islanders’ fall from grace, the Metro is experiencing a bit of parity. The postseason isn’t out of reach for anyone yet, but Washington is challenging Carolina for the division crown — at least if Alex Ovechkin has anything to say about it.
HOCKEY
NHL

Alex Ovechkin Named NHL's 1st Star of the Week

NEW YORK (Nov. 15, 2021) - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 14. FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin recorded eight points...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks great Duncan Keith, now with the Edmonton Oilers, is ‘excited’ to face his former team for the 1st time: ‘It’s going to be different for sure’

Duncan Keith spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career and won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks. So it’s no surprise the future Hall of Fame defenseman acknowledged he’ll feel weird sharing the ice with his former teammates Saturday when his Edmonton Oilers play host to the Hawks at Rogers Place (9 p.m., NBCSCH). His 8-year-old son, Colton, however, seems to have no such ...
NHL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

302K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy