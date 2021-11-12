CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nursing homes can now lift most COVID restrictions on visits

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
 4 days ago
Virus Outbreak Nursing Homes FILE - Melvin Goldstein, 90, glances at pictures of birds, left, and a fish, his 13-year-old granddaughter drew for him as a gift as his daughter Barbara Goldstein shares them with his during a family visit inside the Hebrew Home at Riverdale, March 28, 2021, in New York. The government on Friday, Nov. 12, directed nursing homes to open their doors wide to visitors, easing many remaining pandemic restrictions while urging residents, families and facility staff to keep their guard up against outbreaks. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) (Kathy Willens)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The government on Friday directed nursing homes to open their doors wide to visitors, easing many remaining pandemic restrictions while urging residents, families and facility staff to keep their guard up against outbreaks.

The new guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services instructs nursing homes to allow visits at all times for all residents. Facilities will no longer be able to limit the frequency and length of visits, or require advance scheduling. Although large groups of visitors are discouraged, nursing homes won't be allowed to limit the number of loved ones and friends who can pay a call on residents.

Many states and communities are still grappling with COVID-19 surges driven by the aggressive delta variant, but the most recent government data show that cases among residents and staff have continued to decline after rising earlier in the summer and fall.

Nationally, vaccination rates average 86% for nursing home residents and 74% for staff, although that can vary dramatically from state to state and facility to facility. Many nursing homes are rushing to provide booster shots for their residents. Staffers were recently required by the government to get vaccinated.

This “gets us the closest to pre-pandemic visitation that we've ever been since the beginning of the pandemic," said Jodi Eyigor, director of nursing home quality and policy for LeadingAge, an industry group that represents nonprofit facilities.

“But it doesn't mean that the pandemic is over and that COVID is not circulating,” Eyigor added. “The nursing homes, the residents and their loved ones are all going to have to work together to make sure that visits are occurring and they are occurring safely.”

The federal guidance draws a line on visits by people who have tested positive for COVID or meet the criteria for quarantine. Nursing homes should not allow COVID-positive visitors to enter.

But residents can still receive visits if their facility is in the midst of an outbreak investigation or if they themselves are under special precautions to prevent COVID transmission. In such cases, residents and visitors must wear masks and protective gear.

It was unclear Friday how the new federal guidance would work with local and state requirements that may be more restrictive.

People in long-term care facilities have borne a cruel toll from the pandemic. They represent about 1% of the U.S. population, but accounted for roughly in 3 in 10 deaths. The ravages of COVID were compounded by enforced isolation. Nursing homes went on lockdown in March of last year and residents were unable to see their loved ones in person until early this spring.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

theapopkavoice.com

Florida Nursing Home Staff Vaccination Rate Increases Florida nursing home staff COVID-19 vaccination rate increases

AARP released the Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, which tracks nursing home data including cases, deaths, resident, and staff vaccination rates. The new report covers data in the four weeks ending October 17, 2021. AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said, “As we approach the holiday season, the promising trend of...
FLORIDA STATE
KFYR-TV

Changes to federal nursing home visitation rules come before holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Long-term care is getting relaxed visitation guidelines just before the holiday season. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid announced facilities can “no longer limit the frequency and length of visits for residents, the number of visitors, or require advance scheduling of visits.”. While federal guidelines open...
BISMARCK, ND
excelsiorspringsstandard.com

MU researches COVID response by nursing homes

COLUMBIA – When Lori Popejoy and Amy Vogelsmeier worked as registered nurses early in their careers, they saw firsthand how quickly respiratory infections, such as the common flu, could spread in nursing homes. “Outbreaks of respiratory infections are notoriously hard to control in places like…
COLUMBIA, MO
KTAL

Right to caregiver visits in Texas nursing homes on ballot for November election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas voters will consider eight proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot in November’s upcoming statewide election, including one relating to nursing home and assisted living facility residents’ right to visitors. It’s a measure Mary Nichols has been fighting for after spending months apart from her mother last...
TEXAS STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kupuna advocates overjoyed after federal guidelines OK nursing home visits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just before the holidays, the federal government released new guidelines saying visits must be allowed for all nursing home residents. It’s a major step for families and residents living for a year and half with restrictions. Zoom chats, drive-thru celebrations, and lockdowns during outbreaks were common during...
HONOLULU, HI
