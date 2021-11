AUSTIN, Texas — Homelessness is still an issue in Austin. And sadly, those who serve our country in the military have a higher chance of experiencing homelessness. The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) reported that in Austin in early 2021, 9% of people experiencing homelessness were veterans, even though veterans only made up 9% of the population. KVUE spoke with two veterans who work to combat veteran homelessness every day by helping their fellow former military members find resources and support.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO