La Crosse, WI

Viterbo hosts 7 Rivers Undergraduate Research Symposium

By Greg White
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – College Students are showing off what they know today during the ‘Seven Rivers Undergraduate Research Symposium’.

The event draws in hundreds from around the Midwest.

The symposium lasts one day, but can inspire students to start new research.

“Research is very on-going. So you come in with one question, but leave with many more,” said Viterbo University Student Megan Messa.

Along with poster displays, students gave oral presentations.

