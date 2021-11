The New Orleans Saints could be without their best offensive player in Week 10. Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday with a knee injury, and according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the 26-year-old is "probably doubtful" for the Saints' game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. New Orleans enters the contest at 5-3 and in second place in the NFC South, while Tennessee has won five in a row and is atop the AFC South standings at 7-2.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO