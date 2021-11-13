Job and volunteer fair helping La Crosse area organizations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Six local organizations are connecting community members with local job and volunteer opportunities.

The fair at REACH Services and Resources Center connects people with resources for emergency sheltering, housing, case management, and other services.

One of many opportunities to support people and families currently experiencing housing insecurity.

REACH staff believe those local needs will grow.

“Winter months are crucial as we boost up employees and volunteers to help people come what need to come indoors,” said CouleeCap executive director Hetti Brown.

The fair continues Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Details are available here .

