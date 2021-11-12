CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida adds 10,746 COVID cases, 363 deaths in past week

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago

Florida reported 10,746 coronavirus cases over the seven-day period from Nov. 5-11, an average of about 1,500 infections per day — the lowest weekly infection rate since early June.

The latest tally brings the total number of COVID-19 cases up to 3,668,077 since the pandemic’s first two cases in Florida were reported more than 20 months ago on March 1, 2020.

The state added 363 deaths since the previous report, just over half the number added in the prior week’s report. This brings the total statewide number of pandemic deaths to 60,697.

Most of these occurred more than a week ago, as

