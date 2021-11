They say you’re not supposed to speak ill of the dead, but I was really angry at my Dad. My stepmother and I had already spent days digging through his office. Her worry-prone brain was spinning into a financial panic about the future. Everything felt difficult. She was having trouble transferring accounts to her name. We couldn’t find the password to his computer. There was an unlabeled safe deposit box key that didn’t say which bank it was for, let alone which branch. And in the mixture of his important papers and memorabilia and old grocery lists, I came across yet another life insurance certificate. From the looks of it, this one was going to be just as worthless as the first two I’d uncovered earlier.

