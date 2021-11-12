Former U.S. Attorney weighs in on Trump adviser Steve Bannon indictment

Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was mobbed by members of the media on Monday as he surrendered to federal authorities to face charges of contempt of Congress. Bannon’s appearance at an FBI field office was expected, and he briefly stopped to make a statement before entering the building. He is scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge later on Monday. As he was entering the building, Bannon spoke to his podcast listeners in a live stream on the social media site GTTR. “I don’t want anyone to take the eye off the ball of what we do every day,”...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO