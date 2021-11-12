CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former U.S. Attorney weighs in on Trump adviser Steve Bannon indictment

 4 days ago
CNN

This infamous Steve Bannon quote is key to understanding America's crazy politics

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. While watching the news coverage of Steve Bannon's initial appearance in federal court on Monday, I kept thinking about his 2018 confession to the acclaimed writer Michael Lewis. His quote is like a compass that orients this crazy era of American politics. "The Democrats don't matter," Bannon told Lewis. "The real opposition is the media. And the way to deal with them is to flood the zone with shit."
Deadline

Steve Bannon Turns Self In To Face Contempt Of Congress Charges

Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was mobbed by members of the media on Monday as he surrendered to federal authorities to face charges of contempt of Congress. Bannon’s appearance at an FBI field office was expected, and he briefly stopped to make a statement before entering the building. He is scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge later on Monday. As he was entering the building, Bannon spoke to his podcast listeners in a live stream on the social media site GTTR. “I don’t want anyone to take the eye off the ball of what we do every day,”...
MSNBC

Steve Bannon surrenders to authorities after indictment

Here's Why These Brilliant Walk-in Showers are Sweeping The U.S. in 2021. This scarf is quickly becoming the must-have gift 2021. This Only Looks Like A Regular Pocketknife - A Deejo Is Anything But That. Bombas /. SPONSORED. Bombas Socks Inspired By All Your Favorite Disney Princess Characters. Sonovia /
TODAY.com

Steve Bannon indicted for contempt on Jan. 6 probe

A law enforcement official tells NBC News that former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself in on Monday and appear in court tto face two criminal contempt charges. This follows his refusal to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY from the White House.Nov. 13, 2021.
The Independent

Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI after criminal charge for defying Capitol riot committee

Less than a year after he was granted a last-minute pardon by former president Donald Trump, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is in FBI custody once more.The conservative podcast host and former Breitbart News chairman surrendered himself at the FBI’s Washington Field Office shortly after 9.30 am on Monday after emerging from a black SUV dressed in a green winter jacket and black shirt.As he walked towards the building, he stopped briefly to address a camera which was live-streaming his surrender for his War Room podcast. He told his viewers: “I don’t want anybody to take...
Newsweek

With a Tweet, Donald Trump Fired the Official Who Stated There Was No Election Fraud

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 16th, Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray were worried enough about Donald Trump & Company's loud claims to meet with election security experts to more fully understand the systems and machines that had been used in the elections.
Rolling Stone

Watch: Steve Bannon Just Livestreamed His Surrender to Federal Authorities

Steve Bannon, who was indicted Friday on two charges of criminal contempt, has surrendered himself to authorities on Monday and is expected to be arraigned before a judge later in the day. He was livestreaming the entire time. “We’re taking down the Biden regime every day,” he said on his podcast’s Gettr account. “I want you guys to stay focused on message, remember signal, not noise.” Someone held up a “COUP PLOTTER” sign behind him as he did it. Bannon arrives to turn himself in for arraignment. A protester appears to have a “coup plotter” sign behind him. pic.twitter.com/VbDnbPPwOW — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November...
