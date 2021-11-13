Convicted Sex Offender Howard Shaw Charged With Attempted Rape After Allegedly Attacking Jogger On Second Day Of Parole

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new details about the convicted sex offender who police say tried to rape a jogger on a footpath to Randall’s Island on Friday.

It was at the footbridge at 103rd Street near the East River that convicted sex offender Howard Shaw struck, allegedly attacking a 54-year-old jogger in broad daylight .

Court papers obtained by CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer say Shaw, who is charged with attempted rape, strangulation and sexual abuse, told the woman, “I don’t want to hurt you, I just want sex,” even as he was choking her, causing her to “become lightheaded and begin to lose consciousness.”

The incident is even more shocking because it was committed while Shaw, 38, a registered sex offender, was on the second day of parole after being locked up for nine years of a 14-year sentence for attacking and raping a 25-year-old Queens woman while she was taking out the trash.

Criminal justice experts are raising questions about why Shaw was out on the street and why the system failed to rehabilitate him.

“He’s out two days and he was convicted for rape, and he’s out two days trying to commit another rape. So apparently whatever they did for him in prison didn’t work. And they have to now go back and figure out what, what didn’t work for him and try to fix it,” said Joe Giacalone, a former NYPD detective who teaches at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Giacalone says elected officials, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state legislature, the City Council and mayor-elect Eric Adams, need to take a long hard look at the criminal justice system and evaluate the effectiveness of recent reforms.

“It’s a wakeup call for everybody. I mean … I can’t believe so many people could have been wrong on one issue and then deny it when they actually see the evidence,” he said.

But state sources point out that Shaw’s release had nothing to do with the parole board. He was freed “by statute” because he had served the required percentage of his sentence.

A spokesman for Hochul released a statement saying, “Governor Hochul’s top priority is keeping New Yorkers safe, and the state stands ready to assist local law enforcement as they investigate this horrific incident.”

Shaw was held on high bail and sent for a psychiatric evaluation. He is due back in court on Dec. 2.