State health officials share update on COVID vaccinations for kids

COVID-19 vaccinations for Oklahoma children age 5 to 11 years old are well underway.

Friday afternoon the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 7,949 children in the 5 to 11 age range already received their first dose.

To put this into perspective, there are 375,000 kids eligible in this group.

With that said, the interim commissioner of health says they aren’t seeing a rush to the door for these kid vaccinations.

“We recognize that with this age group there's probably going to be a more caution approach by parents, so our goal is to just ensure that we make sure that it continues to be available and that we have the supply there that we have the appointments available and we make it as easy as possible for those individuals to make that decision," said Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health.

Reed says there are some areas that are reporting people who are very anxious to get their kids vaccinated.

But they don’t expect to have as high of a vaccination percentage in children like that of the 65 plus population.

According to the CDC COVID-19 data tracker, as of November 10th, 77 percent of Tulsa County residents 12 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --