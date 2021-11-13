Watch Taylor Swift's new 'All Too Well' short film

If you’re still not over the 10-minute version of Taylor Swift’s "All Too Well" off her newly released "Red (Taylor’s Version)," the singer has just released an Easter egg-filled short film to accompany the track.

The film, released at 7 p.m ET, was written and directed by Swift and stars the award-winning singer herself, "Stranger Things" actress Sadie Sink and "Maze Runner" actor Dylan O'Brien.

The video begins with a quote from poet Pablo Neruda: "Love is so short; forgetting is so long." It then follows Dylan and Sadie's unnamed characters from the dizzying heights of their new romance, through the strains on their relationship, to their devastating breakup and, finally, her acceptance.

Each scene is set off by titles like "The First Crack in the Glass," "The Breaking Point," "The Reeling" and "The Remembering." Much of the specific imagery in Taylor's song appears in the video, from the now-infamous scarf to scenes of "dancing 'round the kitchen in the refrigerator light."

"All Too Well," a fan-favorite deep cut, has long been rumored to be about Taylor’s short-lived romance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010, when she was 20 and he was 29.

In the 10-minute version, fans get a better sense of what might have caused their breakup. "You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die," Swift sings on the track.

She adds a more scathing lyric in the fourth verse: "And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age."

"All Too Well" is one of the 30 tracks on "Red (Taylor's Version)." Other tracks include duets with country star Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran and Phoebe Bridgers.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images - PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" Premiere on Nov. 12, 2021, in New York.

The singer also shared a message about the tremendous support she's received from her fans.

"Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me," she said. "'Red' is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Tonight we begin again."