CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music Video Premiere: jake from the timeline Unveils “5G”

theyoungfolks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian turned meta-pop artist jake from the timeline introduces his new vertical music video, “5G.”. Jake explains, “For better and for worse, our relationships are largely mediated by the internet,” jake said. “Some people are terrified by the way it’s influenced our world, some take on a kind of utopian attitude,...

www.theyoungfolks.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetalSucks

Exclusive Track + Music Video Premiere: Bordge’s “No Place”

MetalSucks co-founder Vince Neilstein once called Bordge‘s unique sound “a cross between Biffy Clyro and sludge metal.” That comparison remains apt. On their new single, “No Place,” the band mix snotty punkishness with stonery grooves and magnetic post-metal hooks to create an endlessly listenable hard rock rager sure to appeal to fans of bands like Mutoid Man, Queens of the Stone Age, and Torche. Yes, it really is that good.
MUSIC
NME

TWICE unveil dreamy teaser for upcoming ‘Scientist’ music video

TWICE have unveiled the first teaser for the upcoming music video of ‘Scientist’, the title track of their third full-length album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’. In the teaser, the group are hard at work in the “TWICE Love Lab”, which was originally featured in the opening trailer for ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’. The clip ends with a large egg in the middle of the lab cracking open, alongside a shot of the nine-member group holding hands and running around in a circle.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Jennie Harluk Unveils the Video For “The Fool”

As an artist praised by several media outlets and publications for her ability to share honest and raw stories through her music, Jennie Harluk’s star is well on the rise. She’s already worked with several established producers including Andy Park, who has helped create tracks by Ariana Grande and Neon Trees, and she’ll drop an EP in 2022. Before that however, PopWrapped are delighted to premiere the video for her latest single “The Fool.”
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Call Me" by Swiims

It’s not often that we think about how important the music that was written for films is to our culture. As Mint 400 Records releases its second full compilation of songs written for movie soundtracks it will remind fans of the fascinating scope that movie soundtrack songs cover. This new...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Andre
Person
Drake
Volume One

Beware the ‘Chupacabra’: Jaggernauts Unveil Monstrous Music Video

Yes, Halloween may technically be in the rear view mirror, but you can still have a monstrously good time with Eau Claire’s own Jaggernauts. Just in time for the spooky season, the long-time local rockers dropped a video for their song “Chupacabra,” an ode to the ghastly creature of Latin American legend. (The tune appeared on their 2017 album, Whispered Stories From My Grandmother's Lips.)
EAU CLAIRE, WI
topshelfmusicmag.com

WORLD PREMIERE: ‘Love: MUSIC, A Festival Short Film’

Top Shelf Music is proud to present the world premiere of Love: Music, a short documentary film by Kaili Rose and the KairoMedia team. It’s the first of a series of short films exploring unique perspectives from the music industry by those in the industry. This first film explores the hands-on experience of a concert photographer, Kaili, as she works with two regional music festivals attempting a post-pandemic comeback. She learns of the intense struggles and underlying motivations of these dedicated, music-loving teams, while witnessing and documenting the lengths they’ll go to — all in the name of music. Namely, the love of music. And, she can relate, too.
MOVIES
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Sure" by Trillion

Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Trillion are a 5 piece noise- pop band who share a love of sonic mayhem, a desire to craft indie soundscapes with pop sensibilities, and an unhealthy obsession with guitar pedals – it’s not by chance that the band describes themselves as “shoegaze merchants from the land of Oz.”
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

A new music video from The Tragically Hip

With the massive new Road Apples box set coming this month, The Tragically Hip decided to get all retro and nostalgic with a new video based on “Not Necessary,” a Road Apples outtake that originally appeared on the Saskadelphia album back in the spring. Directed by Sara Basso and starring...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Performance Art#Music Video Premiere#Unveils
mxdwn.com

John 5 Unveils Haunting New Music Video For “Land Of Misfit Toys”

Guitarist John 5 has unveiled a haunting new cinematic music video for his song, “Land of Misfit Toys.” The track landed on his album, Sinner, which was released last week via Big Machine Records. Sinner features the track “Que Pasa” with Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine that he also released a music video for.
MUSIC
Soompi

Watch: “Jirisan” Unveils Special Music Video For BTS’s Jin’s OST “Yours”

TvN’s “Jirisan” has shared a video for the OST “Yours,” sung by BTS’s Jin!. “Yours” was officially released on music platforms on November 7 at 6:30 p.m. KST after making a brief appearance in the “Jirisan” episode the night before. The drama’s production company Astory and the OST’s production company Most Contents have stated that “Yours” is the main theme song of the drama and will play at key moments in the story.
WORLD
antiMUSIC

Scorpions Premiere 'Peacemaker' Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are premiering a music video for "Peacemaker," their new single and lead track to their forthcoming album, "Rock Believer," which will arrive on February 11th. "In today's society, the undertaker is working overtime," says the band, referring to the fallout from the global pandemic. "It's up to...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Sublime premieres ‘Pawn Shop’ video

Band celebrates 25th anniversary of self-titled album. Sublime has premiered the official music video for fan favorite “Pawn Shop” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of band’s multi-platinum, self-titled album Sublime. Created by artist Darin Vartanian, known as Pix3lface, the new video is animated in the style of psychedelic-surfer-punk-graffiti inspired by late-night edgy animations, west coast surfer tattoo art and archival flyers, with Sublime’s iconography morphing throughout.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
antiMUSIC

Aisles Premiere 'Thanks to Kafka' Video

(Presagio Records) Chilean rock band Aisles have released the video for the song "Thanks to Kafka", which was directed by Loretta Castelletto (Princesa Alba, Soulfia, Polima Westcoast), and continues with the cinematic imaginary previously shown in the clip of the song "Megalomania". "In this video we wanted to represent the...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Venom Prison Premiere “Judges Of The Underworld” Music Video

Venom Prison brand new single “Judges Of The Underworld” hit the internet today, November 04th. Accompanying it is the below music video which was directed and produced by Thomas Coe Brooker. The band’s frontwoman Larissa Stupar provided creative input for the video’s treatment. Speaking of the single, the group had...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Northlane Premiere 'Echo Chamber' Video

Australian rockers Northlane have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Echo Chamber." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Obsidian", which will arrive on April 1, 2022. Frontman Marcus Bridge had this to say about the new song, "It's hard to be on the internet without seeing...
MUSIC
funcheap.com

“Undated Records: A Musical Scene From Another Timeline” (SF)

Undated Records is an imaginary indie record label. It consists of an ongoing series of life-size covers (7.25″ or 12.5″ square) for vinyl singles, maxi-singles, and E.P.s by imaginary bands. This unusual and perhaps unique art project is inspired by Dada, Surrealism, pop art, and conceptual art. Each cover uses a minimum of elements to create maximum “meaning” and explore:
ROCK MUSIC
theprp.com

Volbeat Premiere “Shotgun Blues” Music Video

A music video for Volbeat‘s previously released single “Shotgun Blues” has newly gone up online. Adam Rothlein direct this official visual accompaniment for the song, which itself will appear on the group’s forthcoming eighth studio album “Servant Of The Mind“, due out December 03rd on Republic Records.
MUSIC
theyoungfolks.com

Music Video Premiere: ET Boys Introduce “Long Night”

South Florida’s nu-pop/melodic rap duo the ET Boys, aka Tacboy and Sharkeyes, unveil their brand-new single/music video, “Long Night.”. Speaking to the video, director Domonick Giorgianni shares, “‘After hearing ‘Long Night,’ I felt inspired by being young and having sleepless nights. I felt it should be like a documentary where we see the process of brothers coming to a studio to create a song and the struggles that musicians face. Sometimes it’s an unexpected meeting that can change things around. ‘Long Night’ reminds us of those moments we hope would never end. The neon lights and pace of Miami are a perfect backdrop for the song as we follow Tacboy and Sharkeyes.”
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Seven Nines and Tens Premiere Video for “Popular Delusions” From Over Opiated in a Forest of Whispering Speakers

Vancouver progressive noise rockers Seven Nines and Tens release their third album, Over Opiated in a Forest of Whispering Speakers, through Willowtip Records on Jan. 7. The first single from the new record is “Popular Delusions,” premiering a new video below directed by Bobby Markos, and its streaming ahead of a listed Dec. 29 digital issue only brings encouraging considerations for the trio’s first outing since 2017’s Set the Controls for the Heart of the Slums (review here), upping the clarity of their self-production while approaching their floating melodies with additional confidence and a deeper sense of arrangement.
MUSIC
wvtf.org

Lord Nelson Video Premiere

"'Tooth and Nail' is a song about trying to get it together and failing, of making mistakes and leaning into them, of supporting each other through these times. It is based loosely on events that befell people in my life as they navigated the dips in the road and looked for a hand. We all take turns screwing up, so loving someone despite their faults, or alongside them, is critical in our ability to exchange compassion in this life. Our idea for the video was very in line with this sentiment. We can all relate to a bad day or a series of events that could angle for a disastrous conclusion, but especially after a year of introspection and lack of community, what if we just need to see friends, sing some songs at a karaoke dive bar and feel a little different and outside of our own head and troubles for a bit? Rock n roll has always offered escapism."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy