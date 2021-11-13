CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers Save Fish And Frogs From Murky Sump Near South Huntington School

By Carolyn Gusoff
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

SOUTH HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was an unusual wildlife rescue on Long Island after volunteers spent days wading through murky water in South Huntington .

The effort saved thousands of fish and frogs, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday.

When water gushed down Audrey Hampton’s block, she realized it was coming from a nearby sump that was being emptied.

“Knowing what’s in that sump, and knowing there were bullfrogs and goldfish, I knew that something had to be done,” Hampton said. “The living creatures that were in there and were being displaced from their home.”

Hampton’s school district was dredging the sump to stop dangerous neighborhood flooding. Hampton made them aware it was filled with wildlife.

“We really had to remedy this situation, but we also had another situation to remedy, and that was that wildlife,” said South Huntington School District Superintendent Dr. Vito D’Elia.

A unique collaboration followed. The district hatled the dredging, allowing Hampton and volunteers to save what was living there.

It was a filthy job with waist-high muck, at times. It was led by Long Island Orchestrating for Nature, saving buckets of pond life.

“The animals would have been buried alive in there,” said founder John DiLeonardo. “They wouldn’t have survived… We found thousands of goldfish, tens of thousands of minnows and tadpoles… and hundreds of bullfrogs.”

Once rescued, the fish and frogs will live out their lives in ponds on private property.

The unusual rescue provided a lesson for students that a school district halted its work out of respect for living things.

“Really learning how wildlife is an important part of our community and how they need to have a safe place as well,” said D’Elia.

“To have reverence for all animals… and even if they’re tiny, they deserve to live,” said DiLeonardo.

“Being in a sump, in a boat, with dirt up to my thighs, it was pretty crazy,” Hampton said. “Mission accomplished indeed.”

A few of them ended up in Hampton’s home – a lesson to her children that one person can make a difference.

CBS New York

Dog With Incurable Cancer Showered With Love From Community: ‘It’s Going To Be A Big Loss’

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (CBS Boston) — Meet 11-year-old Sparkle. If you live in Somerville, Massachusetts you probably already know her. “She’s known as the Mayor of Somerville. A lot of people talk about her that way,” says her owner, Melora Rush. Rush put a sign outside of her house last year, introducing the pup that just loves to be outside. “She loves it. She usually sits right out by the sign. And just waits for her fan club,” said Rush. A fan club that includes frequent visitors, like neighbor Alison Pirie who says she visits Sparkle, “about once a day. I walk back and forth.” They...
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS New York

Exodus Center For Trauma Innovation Opens In East Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A grand opening was held in East Harlem Tuesday morning of a new center to help victims of trauma. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. joined community leaders to cut the ribbon on the Exodus Center for Trauma Innovation on Third Avenue between 123rd and 124th Streets. Founders say the center will promote trauma healing, particularly for members of the community who historically have been affected by violence and lacked access to services. “Trauma is a widespread public health problem, and it affects New Yorkers of every single background. But it is a silent epidemic rather than a visible and open epidemic,” Vance said. The center was funded with an $8 million grant from the DAs criminal justice investment initiative.  
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Connecticut Nursing Home Reports 8 COVID-Related Deaths, After Virtually All Residents And Staff Were Vaccinated

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut nursing home says it is a cautionary tale about the need for booster shots. It blames waning immunity for complicating an outbreak of the Delta variant, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. “We’re still grieving with the families, and the staff,” Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center administrator Kevin O’Connell said. The facility in Litchfield County is fighting a COVID-19 outbreak. Infection swept through after virtually all residents and staff were vaccinated. “We were really proud of the fact that our employees stepped up, they took the vaccine, accepted it. All of our residents did early on. We thought we...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Lung Cancer Survivors On Long Island Rave About Immunotherapy, Which Doctors Say Is Akin To A Cure For Some

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was an inspiring gathering Monday on Long Island. Survivors of lung cancer celebrated life. Once thought to be incurable, advances in treatment are granting years of quality life, and, in some cases, patients are now cancer free, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported. Bells tolled to celebrate life, including the life of 55-year-old Christina Lamarca, who remembered her heart-stopping prognosis with stage 4 lung cancer. “They basically gave me three months to live,” Lamarca said. That was five years ago. She then enrolled in a clinical trial of immunotherapy at NYU Perlmutter Cancer Center and has lived to meet her grandchildren. “Life...
MINEOLA, NY
CBS New York

Diverse Religious Imagery A Central Theme Of Teaching At Salve Regina Catholic Academy In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — November is Black Catholic History Month, and to celebrate a Catholic elementary and middle school in East Brooklyn is teaching students about representation through diverse religious images. Students at Salve Regina Catholic Academy are learning they were all made in God’s image through Catholic art work and symbols, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Tuesday. “My favorite part about this is the way they depict Jesus. His skin is darker and his hair is in locks,” eighth grader Brennan Elder said of a painting of Jesus. “The diversity that is reflected on these walls is important because it makes other people...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Back In-Person In Times Square; Guests Must Show Proof Of Vaccination

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What are your plans this New Year’s Eve? How about the ball drop? Crowds are welcome back to Times Square this year. As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, the city made it official Tuesday. As long as you’re vaccinated, you can come party with several hundred thousand of your closes friends at midnight. The NYPD also says it’s prepared for the large crowd. “A lot of police officers and detectives out there, you’ll have counterterrorism overlays,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. Right now, there are no credible threats. The ball dropped at midnight Jan. 1, 2021, to a smaller crowd made up of invited first...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Residents 18 And Older Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Anyone over 18 in New York City can now get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The guidelines haven’t changed, just the interpretation of them. So far, more than 630,000 New Yorkers have gotten a booster and the city wants more, especially as the colder months force people indoors, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Monday. “I had planned to come in today already, but then I was like I really gotta make it before everyone else,” Harlem resident Claudia Montague said. Fully vaccinated since March, a double-masked Montague was happy to be getting her additional Moderna dose. As we get closer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Lawmakers Want Drivers Who Damage Their Cars On Bad Roads To Be Able To Recover Damages Year Round

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Motorists across the state may sue to recover damages to their vehicles six months out of the year. Now some Long Island lawmakers want year-round Albany help for drivers who hit potholes, blow tires, and crack windshields on state roads. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, it is a jaw-numbing, teeth rattling experience trying to stay safe on the Long Island Expressway. Frank DeLustro doled out nearly $1,000 to repair four flats and a cracked windshield. “I was stuck on the side of the road, horrible thing, 4:30 in the morning, being stuck there, loneliest feeling around,” DeLustro said. Currently, New...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
