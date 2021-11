Columbia County deputies are investigating a homicide. Sunday night, the Sheriff's Office says deputies found the body of a 30-year-old man on a road. The Sheriff's Office says the suspect reported the incident to law enforcement in another county. Deputies identified 29-year-old Javont'e Wilkins, from Hillsborough County, as the suspect. The Sheriff's Office says Wilkins reported to law enforcement in Hamilton County that he killed someone and disposed of their body. The Sheriff's office says Wilkins relayed this information in-person.

HAMILTON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO