CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Whitmer vetoes ban on fining employers for COVID violations

By The Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MW7YB_0cvGcQdC00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would prohibit Michigan’s workplace safety agency from fining employers for first-time violations of COVID-19 rules and require them to be reimbursed if they violated 2020 executive orders that were later declared unconstitutional.

The Democratic governor said Friday that the Republican-sponsored legislation would cause the state to fall below minimum standards required by federal law, which would have “disastrous consequences.”

The bill was approved on party lines by the Republican-controlled Senate last week. The sponsor has said his bill would “give some grace and relief to the employers in our state.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Lansing, MI
Coronavirus
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy