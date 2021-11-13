Socure raises $450M to strengthen its online identity verification solutions

The dramatic rise of reverse 'extract, transfer, and load' (ETL) has trailed the exponential growth of customer data warehouse usage by businesses of all sizes. The latter technology enables businesses to operate from a single, centralized source of truth, and the former enables that truth (read: data) to be used by everyone, ideally. In reality, however, business teams heavily rely on their engineering organizations to build and maintain these reverse ETL pipelines, which decreases the latter's productivity and ability to focus on developing the firm's core technology. Kashish Gupta (former investor at Bessemer Venture Partners), Tejas Manohar and Josh Curl (both former software engineers at Segment) have built Hightouch to democratize reverse ETL for all business teams by syncing their tools to the data warehouse. The San Francisco-based startup has raised $40M Series B at a $450M valuation led by ICONIQ Growth (an early backer of Snowflake, Datadog, Braze, and Gitlab) with participation from Amplify, Bain, YC, and Afore. Hightouch counts Imperfect Foods, Betterment, EyeByeDirect, Autotrader, Nando’s, Headway, Plaid, Survey Monkey, Lucid Chart, Ramp, Retool, Blend, Kong, CircleCI, Deel as customers.

