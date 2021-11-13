CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socure raises $450M to strengthen its online identity verification solutions

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocure announced its significantly oversubscribed $450M round at a $4.5B valuation from a number of the world’s best growth equity and public market investors. The company achieved a $4.5B valuation just seven months after its $1.3B Series D, on the back of 500% year-over-year bookings growth and nearly $1B of investment...

