NFL

The Mike Missanelli Show 11-12-21

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball Friday kicks off with Mike talking about the upcoming Eagles game in Denver versus the Broncos. He has some thoughts about what they need to do to bring a win back to Philly. Mike, Tyrone, and Jen then talk about Rich Paul’s comments regarding the Sixers handling...

Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL
Ben Simmons
Rich Paul
Broncos player has surprising comment about coaches after latest loss

Things appear to be falling apart for the Denver Broncos after Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Broncos dropped to 5-5 with Sunday’s 30-13 home loss to the Eagles. Denver’s defense allowed a whopping 214 rushing yards to a Philadelphia team missing lead back Miles Sanders due to injury. That marks the third time in the last six weeks the Broncos have allowed 147 rushing yards or more in a game.
NFL
Peyton Manning responds to Broncos ownership rumors

There have been long-standing rumors that Peyton Manning wants to own or run an NFL team. With the Denver Broncos in an uncertain ownership situation, it’s no surprise that Manning has been linked to that possibility. An ongoing dispute within the Broncos’ ownership group has increased the likelihood that the...
NFL
Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
#Mike Missanelli#Broncos#American Football#Eagles#Sixers#Espn
These Denver Broncos stink

Halfway into the sixth season following the Super Bowl run in 2015, I have officially run out of things to say about the Denver Broncos. How many synonyms for putrid, disgusting, offensive, or upsetting are there? I’ve used them all. It’s exhausting getting up early every Monday and trying to come up with some new way to describe the shambles that is Denver football.
NFL
Eagles vs Broncos Staff Predictions

It’s another season and the hopes of Super Bowl being competitive are high! In a great experiment to weed out the “football guys” from the….well…..”NON-football guys” we will predict the scores each week! So find out which members of the staff are predicting victory in week 10 as the Eagles look to fly high in Denver.
NFL
Denver Broncos
NFL
Football
Sports
The Carson Wentz Snap Tracker- Week 10

Carson Wentz played every snap and stayed healthy. We grow ever closer to him crossing the 75% threshold, and securing the Eagles a third first-round pick. A luxury they may need considering the state of their roster. Fans seemed to have very little confidence in Wentz attaining that snap percentage...
NFL
Day After Digestion – Eagles Buck The Broncos

What a Sunday afternoon it was in The Mile High City. The Eagles had hands down their best game of the year so far yesterday in Denver as they controlled the Broncos for the large majority of the game. The offense looked powerful, but more importantly, prepared. The defense was solid, and forced a huge turnover when it was needed. The special teams even made a huge play to help keep the Broncos at bay. It was a complete team win, top to bottom, and for the first time we might actually have 5 positive takeaways in the Day After Digestion! Wait, actually there’s still a certain defensive end that wears midnight green white with black pants who was true to form despite the win. That aside, though, there are a bunch of positives to take away from the birds’ week 10 win:
NFL
Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL

