Lakeshore tradition Singing Christmas Tree will return this year

Boone Hall Farms has added a new addition to its yearly lineup of family-friendly activities. This weekend, Nov. 26 through 28, is their inaugural Christmas Tree Festival. “We saw people every year who built a tradition coming in and purchasing their Christmas tree here from Boone Hall,” explained Ryan Neal of Live Productions, one of Boone Hall’s production partners. “As we started talking about Christmas, and our tree sales, and looked at the success of our other outdoor events so far this year, we wanted to determine what it would look like for people to come and spend some time with us while they’re purchasing their tree and what activities people might enjoy.”

22 HOURS AGO