Lakeshore tradition Singing Christmas Tree will return this year

Shop to the sounds of the season. The Fountains at Farah is bringing "Music on the Lawn” back for a 3 week run leading up to Christmas. Beginning Saturday, December 4, the free outdoor music series returns with live holiday music on Saturdays through Dec. 18, weather permitting. The lineup...
After a year without crowds gathered together to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season, LaCenterra’s beloved tree lighting tradition will return this year on Nov. 19 from 6-9 p.m. The popular retail and dining destination, located at 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, is known for its annual tree lighting event,...
Boone Hall Farms has added a new addition to its yearly lineup of family-friendly activities. This weekend, Nov. 26 through 28, is their inaugural Christmas Tree Festival. “We saw people every year who built a tradition coming in and purchasing their Christmas tree here from Boone Hall,” explained Ryan Neal of Live Productions, one of Boone Hall’s production partners. “As we started talking about Christmas, and our tree sales, and looked at the success of our other outdoor events so far this year, we wanted to determine what it would look like for people to come and spend some time with us while they’re purchasing their tree and what activities people might enjoy.”
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Get in the holiday spirit and save some money with a great Christmas tree There’s something about a brightly lit Christmas tree that instantly gets you in the mood for the holidays. Real trees certainly look and smell great, but it can be a pain […]
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays, especially at the Outlets at Castle Rock. Over the weekend, the Christmas tree was lit up during the annual lighting ceremony.
Santa was there along with some of his helpers to ring in the holiday season. There was also live music and fireworks to make the celebration complete.
This year’s Christmas tree is a 55-foot tall white fir from Northern California.
One of the Napa Valley’s early Christmas season celebrations will return this weekend, as the Yountville Town & Tree Lighting resumes Sunday after being scaled back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-sponsored by the town and the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, the ceremony will begin at 6 p.m....
As the holiday season approaches, Old Greenwich prepares for a festive annual tradition. Just across from Binney Park, on the front lawn of First Congregational Church of Greenwich (108 Sound Beach Avenue), the 55th Annual Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale will get underway on Saturday, November 27th from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
One of the best holiday traditions in the Grand Valley over the years is the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Grand Junction. It's not the biggest tree in the world, and it doesn't always have the most dazzling lights you've ever seen, and even though it is a tree lighting event - it really isn't about the tree.
TWIN FALLS — Grab your saw and winter boots, Christmas tree permits for the Sawtooth National Forest are on sale. Permits cost $10 and are valid until Dec. 25. Camas Creek Country Store – 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society held a tree lighting Thursday night with a preview of this year’s “Festival of Trees”, marking the annual tradition’s return from going virtual in 2020. There are 75 trees set up to represent things unique to the state of Indiana. Officials went with the them “Back Home in Indiana” […]
The holiday season is underway, and Wisconsin Dells is hosting series of events and displays to welcome in Christmas. Starting Nov. 12, the Tree of Light will return to the River Walk with a lighting ceremony. Visitors and residents can head down to the River Walk near Broadway St. to view the 55 foot silver maple tree and the 30,000 lights that adorn the tree from 4:30-11 p.m. Nov. 12 through Jan.1.
FRANKLIN LIVING— Artificial Christmas trees have been popular for decades. Whether because they can be decorated earlier without risk of dying before Christmas Day; because they don’t annoy with their falling needles and sticky sap; because they don’t need to be watered; because they can be reused from year to year; or for any number of other reasons, these “fake trees” have long been a popular choice over their living counterparts.
This year’s Chicago Christmas Tree only has a short distance to travel…. A 51-foot Blue Spruce from Logan Square will be the centerpiece in Millennium Park this holiday season. The Benavides family were actually happy to get rid of the enormous tree, as they were worried the tree could fall on their property.
ELKTON — A 79 foot tall Norway spruce now growing in Cecil County will be cut next week and taken to Rockefeller Center in New York City to become the iconic Rockefeller Square Christmas Tree. Mike Stouber, vice president of Rubenstein, a public relations firm in NYC, said the location...
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 4pm to 7pm, on the Wilmington Town Common. Santa will arrive at 5:45pm to light up the Common for the holiday season. This annual popular event, sponsored by the Wilmington...
Christmas has arrived at the Biltmore Estate, the Asheville, North Carolina, location billed as America’s largest home. The historic museum features the main residence, a 178,000 square-foot mansion built on 8,000 acres in the late 1800s for George Washington Vanderbilt II. Still owned by the Vanderbilt family, it has become a major tourist attraction — particularly during the holidays.
The Salvation Army and Cornerstone Church are preparing to bring hope and joy to families’ lives during this year’s holiday season. Ongoing programs include the Angel Tree Christmas campaign; the red kettle event, which begins Nov. 15; and the acceptance of donations of new, unwrapped toys. CoComelon toys, remote-controlled vehicles...
MUSKEGON, MI – “America’s Tallest” Singing Christmas Tree will return to Muskegon’s historic Frauenthal Center this year. The beloved Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree will perform in downtown Muskegon this holiday season after having to take a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Mona Shores High School Choir will perform holiday favorites like “Silent Night” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” on four dates, Dec. 1-4.
KINGSPORT — In just a few weeks, LampLight Theatre hopes to spread a little Christmas cheer throughout the community, while raising money for a good cause at the same time. LampLight Theatre is hosting its seventh annual Festival of Trees event at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center Nov. 14-27.
